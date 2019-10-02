Dr. Marty Makary On Why Health Care Costs Keep Skyrocketing — And What To Do About It

Much of the conversation about contemporary American health care revolves around money more than actual medicine. But given the crushing costs associated with seemingly every aspect of the industry, that focus isn’t so surprising.

As Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University notes in his newly published book, “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Healthcare — And How To Fix It,” one in five Americans currently has medical debt in collections.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Makary joined host Sarah Fenske to talk about his research into why costs are skyrocketing — and what can be done to redesign the broken U.S. health care system.

Makary, who is a surgeon and professor of health policy as well as an author, joined the talk show in advance of his appearance Wednesday evening at St. Louis County Library.

Related Event

What: Medical Arts Series presents Dr. Marty Makary

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Where: St. Louis County Library headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Ave., St. Louis, MO 63131)

