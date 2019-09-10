Dupo Train Derailment Causes Fire With Large Plumes of Black Smoke

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DUPO — The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has reported a train derailment occurred in Dupo Tuesday and posted a video of large plumes of black smoke from a fire.

A KMOV-Channel 4 video shows that over 10 train cars were derailed and flames were shooting from the wreckage.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said Dupo High School and a grade school were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

