Eager Customers Flood Local Businesses As The St. Louis Region Reopens

Customers lined up Monday morning outside a dozen MERS Goodwill locations in St. Louis and St. Louis County before stores reopened at 10 a.m. As the Florissant store quickly reached its 50-person capacity, other people waited outside on X’s marked on the ground — eager to get inside now that businesses can reopen.

Many wore cloth masks, and the few who didn’t were upset that they could not enter the store without one, said Tori Basile, Goodwill’s district retail manager.

“More than anything they’re just looking for that little return to normalcy and what they enjoyed doing before we closed the stores — coming in to treasure hunt and get some supplies that they may have needed while we were closed,” she said.

Businesses throughout St. Louis and St. Louis County opened their doors to customers as officials relaxed the stay-at-home orders implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Malls, retail shops, salons, gyms and restaurants were among the businesses that opened under new restrictions, such as required masks and limits on the number of customers allowed inside.

At the Great Clips in Tenholder Plaza in south St. Louis County, customers began lining up 30 minutes before the store opened at 9 a.m., manager Jennifer Sloan said.

“We are extremely busy right now,” Sloan said.

By early afternoon, the salon had seen about 70 clients. Great Clips asks customers to check in online before heading to the salon to limit the number of people inside. Six hairstylists help the 10 customers allowed in at a time. Employees and customers must wear masks.

Sloan said most customers will wait about an hour before their appointment. She said employees would help about 200 customers by the end of the day.

But business owners were cautious. Jennifer Coke, owner of Morgan Ford Massage & Spa, opened two of her locations, in Webster Groves and Tower Grove, on Monday with about half of her employees.

Coke said she let them decide whether they were ready to return to work, but some are nervous about being around the general public.

“They don't want to get anyone else sick, and they don't want to get themselves sick,” she said.

The precautions the massage studios are taking include having customers call from their cars when they arrive and enter the building one at a time before having their temperatures checked. Employees and clients are required to wear masks, and massage therapists take an extra 15 minutes to sanitize materials and surfaces in a particular order, Coke said.

“My personal belief is people are safer coming and getting a service here from someone who is professionally trained, has taken an eight-hour sanitzation course on communicable diseases and is using universal precautions, than walking into the grocery store where half the people have a mask, half don’t have a mask,” she said.

Coke said she’s eager to get back to business, but she’s not making money yet. A federal loan she recently received is helping her cover payroll costs. Most customers coming in this week are using prepaid services bought during the past few weeks.

“That was really our only source of income,” she said.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Follow Andrea on Twitter: @drebjournalist

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org