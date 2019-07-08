 Eastbound Poplar Street Bridge Lane To Be Closed Later This Month For Roadwork | St. Louis Public Radio

Eastbound Poplar Street Bridge Lane To Be Closed Later This Month For Roadwork

By Hana Muslic | Belleville News-Democrat 35 minutes ago
  • Work on the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge between July 15-29 will cause traffic backups. July 8, 2019
    Work on the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge between July 15-29 will cause traffic backups.
    Derik Holtmann | Belleville News-Democrat

Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to go from St. Louis to East St. Louis may want to find another way beginning next week as two eastbound lanes will be closed for two weeks in July for roadwork.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 55/64 to southbound Illinois 3 will be closed as workers repair the surface of the ramp. The work begins early morning on July 15 and will last until July 29. A marked detour utilizing Barack Obama Avenue will be in place during the closure period.

To keep traffic flowing into Illinois, one lane will be closed on the Poplar Street Bridge along with two exit ramps. Missouri roadways will be impacted as well. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to I-55 northbound and the right lane of I-55 northbound approaching the bridge will be closed. Three lanes of interstate traffic will remain open on the bridge and through the Illinois 3 and Tudor Avenue ramp areas.

IDOT said to expect extensive delays during weekday evening rush hours and urged motorists to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Drivers are also encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation, like carpooling and public transportation. IDOT also warned that drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey

Hana Muslic is a reporter with the Belleville News-Democrat (or other outlet), a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

