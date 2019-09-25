Empower Missouri's SNAP Challenge Shows The Difficulty Of Feeding A Family On Benefits

For Missouri families who need government assistance to pay for food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a necessity. But it’s also not always enough.

Empower Missouri's #MOSNAPChallenge campaign invites state and federal legislators to shop for a three-day supply of food for a family of four using only the average amount of money available to families enrolled in the program. That’s just $1.33 per person per meal for a family of four, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske delved into the nonprofit organization’s campaign and discussed various legislative efforts aimed at increasing SNAP benefits, such as the Closing the Meal Gap Act of 2019.

Joining the discussion were Empower Missouri’s executive director, Jeanette Mott Oxford, and Shavanna Spratt, a stay-at-home mother who relies on SNAP benefits to feed her eighteen-month-old child. State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold), who participated in the challenge and documented her experience on Twitter, also joined the program.

Thread: Our safety net is important to help people get back on their feet and I’m proud of Missouri’s efforts to provide for families in need through the public and private sector. I’ll post abt the challenge here. #MoLeg https://t.co/73s9T9hvPe — MaryElizabethColeman (@meaccoleman) September 12, 2019

Coleman described the experience as eye-opening. She spoke frankly about moments when she “cheated” during the challenge.

“I love, love, love Coca Cola. And I didn't buy any for the week that we were doing the challenge because I didn't want to spend the money. I couldn't have fed the family if I had bought the soda. And so I didn't have any,” she said. But after finding herself making an emergency room visit after her son accidentally burned his hand on the stove, Coleman needed a break.

“I stopped at the gas station and bought a coke and a candy bar. I needed that treat,” she said.

“And I think there are so many times we demonize people for making those kinds of decisions,” she added. “People who are receiving benefits are people in our community; they are our neighbors, they are our friends, they are our loved ones … I think it's really important that we have that perspective and that we don't demonize people for the choices they make.”

As for Spratt, she explained that she enrolled in the program after losing her job while coping with a difficult pregnancy. Her daughter is allergic to gluten, dairy, eggs and nuts, which makes it even harder to stretch her SNAP stipend.

“Everything that I have to buy for her is usually more expensive,” she said. Spratt makes ends meet by utilizing special deals around town, such as farmers’ markets, or reaching out to those close by who can help.

“I'm doing this all day my daughter can survive. [SNAP] is something that I need to help her survive. And when I am stable, I'll be off of it,” she added.

“I think people judge when they're sitting on high seats. Like, you don't have to deal with it, but you never know … when you would have to need something. And so if it's there for people to utilize when they need it, it's important.”

Mott Oxford added that representatives across party lines have signed up for the challenge, which goes through Oct. 25.

