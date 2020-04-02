 Equal Housing Advocates Call On St. Louis Banks To Temporarily Stop Foreclosures | St. Louis Public Radio

Equal Housing Advocates Call On St. Louis Banks To Temporarily Stop Foreclosures

By 11 minutes ago
  • The St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance wants banks and other lenders to help homeowners and renters of mortgage-backed properties keep their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance wants banks and other lenders to help homeowners and renters of mortgage-backed properties keep their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-area advocates for housing equality demand that private banks and other lenders put a temporary stop to foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance on Thursday called on financial institutions to help people keep their homes while the region is under a stay-at-home order. The requests include moratoriums on evictions for mortgage-backed properties and halting reports of past-due payments to credit bureaus.

Federal lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac took action in March to protect consumers by temporarily stopping foreclosures. But some private lenders have not done so for homeowners in St. Louis, said Elisabeth Risch, assistant director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council. 

“We want to make sure that people are protected, that they have options and that they’re able to stay in their house,” Risch said. 

Wells Fargo, Bank of America and other large banks are allowing customers to defer payments on loans and mortgages. Regional lenders Red Dough and Midwest BankCentre are offering emergency loans for people who’ve suffered financial losses from the pandemic. 

The Equal Housing Opportunity Council has gotten some calls from concerned residents about making mortgage and rent payments, Risch said. 

“We anticipate as this continues, as people really start to feel financial strains, that this is only going to get worse,” she said. 

Small businesses can apply for zero-interest loans that the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership is offering those who’ve been adversely affected by COVID-19. Commerce Bank, Busey Bank and eight other St. Louis-area banks announced Thursday that they are giving the partnership $500,000 to help fund those loans.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
coronavirus
Banks
Loans
Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Opportunity Council
Top Stories

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 2 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

4 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed his sixth executive order in response to COVID-19 on Thursday. The order suspends late penalties for concealed carry license renewals. Parson said many are worried they’ll be forced to pay a late penalty if they don’t renew before it expires, which requires them to go to their local sheriff’s office. 

“These people should not be penalized for staying home, like they’ve been asked to,” Parson said. 

Coronavirus in St. Louis: Answering Your Questions About Making Ends Meet

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 30, 2020
St. Louis Public Radio is answering your questions about how COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, affects you financially.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

We’re answering your questions about the coronavirus in the St. Louis region. This Q&A addresses unemployment, government financial assistance and other financial issues critical for workers and employers. 

Don’t see your question answered? Ask it here. And check out other coronavirus guides: