 Evans, Grass Win Seats On St. Louis Board Of Aldermen | St. Louis Public Radio

Evans, Grass Win Seats On St. Louis Board Of Aldermen

By 41 minutes ago
  • The Board of Aldermen chambers on July 7, 2017.
    Democrats Dwinderlin Evans and Vicky Grass won special elections Tuesday to fill the 4th and 12th Ward seats at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Their first meetings will be virtual - the chamber is shown here in 2017..
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will soon be at full membership for the first time since late February.

Dwinderlin Evans and Vicky Grass, both Democrats, won special elections Tuesday night to fill vacant seats in the 4th and 12th wards. The contests had originally been scheduled for May 19, but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turnout was 11.5%.

Evans, who was previously the Democratic committeewoman for the 4th Ward, will replace Sam Moore, who died Feb. 25 after a long illness. The ward covers the historic Ville neighborhood and most or all of five others in north St. Louis. There was no one else listed on the ballot, though write-in candidates got 28 votes in final unofficial results.

Grass, who spent nearly 30 years working for the Firefighters Retirement System, beat Republican Craig Westbrook 58% to 41% to fill the seat vacated when Larry Arnowitz resigned in March just before being charged with mail fraud. The 12th Ward is in southwest St. Louis, and includes the Boulevard Heights, Carondelet and Princeton Heights neighborhoods.

Arnowitz and Moore had both been re-elected to their seats in 2019. Under the city’s charter, Grass and Evans would have to run again in 2021 to serve the remainder of the terms, which end in 2023. They could then run for full terms at that election, which is scheduled to be the first to a reduced 14-member Board of Aldermen.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Vicky Grass
Dwinderlin Evans
Special Election
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis Aldermen Give First OK To Residency Vote, Back Juneteenth As A City Holiday

By Jun 19, 2020
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen participates in a virtual meeting on June 19, 2020.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis residents are a step closer to taking a vote on eliminating the residency requirement for most city employees.

The Board of Aldermen gave first round approval Friday to legislation that puts the charter change on the November ballot. A final vote could come next week.

Two St. Louis Wards Go To the Polls Tuesday In Pandemic-Delayed Special Elections

By Jun 19, 2020
St. Louis voting stickers are seen on a table at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on March 10, 2020.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The first elections in the city of St. Louis since the coronavirus pandemic began are scheduled for Tuesday.

Voters in the 4th Ward, which includes the historic Ville neighborhood, and the 12th Ward in southwest St. Louis will elect their representatives on the Board of Aldermen. The contests were originally set for May 19 but rescheduled to comply with public health restrictions.