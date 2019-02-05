 Evans Leaving Missouri House To Become Executive Director Of State Republican Party | St. Louis Public Radio

Evans Leaving Missouri House To Become Executive Director Of State Republican Party

By 10 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, is stepping down to become Missouri Republican Party's executive director.
    State Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, is stepping down to become Missouri Republican Party's executive director.
    File photo I Tim Bommel I House Communications

A state representative from St. Louis County is stepping down to take on a key role in the Missouri Republican Party.

Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, will be resigning soon to be the Missouri GOP’s executive director. Evans will be slated to run the party’s day-to-day operations and follow through on Republican goals.

Evans told St. Louis Public Radio on Tuesday that the decision was bittersweet, as she enjoyed being a legislator since getting elected in 2017. She said both Gov. Mike Parson’s office and Missouri Republican Party Chairwoman Kay Hoflander approached her about the opportunity.

“It wasn’t something I ever thought about,” Evans said. “But talking to [Hoflander] I was like ‘wow, this would be a great platform for me and a great opportunity to use my skills and the things that I do well to advance the party and our ideas.’”

Among other things, Evans said she’s especially looking forward to developing new talent for the state party. In addition to working in the real estate and investment industries, Evans was a volleyball coach and official for roughly 30 years.

“Being a coach, that’s what I’ve done all my life — is to find and develop talent,” Evans said. “And so, the opportunity to do that and use those skills that I’ve honed over years just is real exciting for me.”

In many respects, Missouri Republicans are at the pinnacle of power in Missouri. They hold commanding majorities in the Missouri General Assembly, as well as every statewide office except for auditor.

But the party slipped in some key suburban areas last year, most notably St. Louis County. During the U.S. Senate contest, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill defeated Republican nominee Josh Hawley by more than 100,000 votes in the county. Even though Hawley won his race comfortably, incumbent GOP statewide officeholders could be vulnerable if rural and exurban counties don’t turn out as strongly for Republicans in 2020.

Evans said she was able to win re-election in her St. Louis County-based district that McCaskill won by finding commonalities with voters on key issues.

“When I’m talking to these people, they supported me because they support the policies,” Evans said. “And so, I believe that if we can do a better job of reaching those voters we will get more support from them. And that’s going to be one of my responsibilities. And I can attest to it from real life experiences.”

In a statement, Hoflander called Evans “a great campaigner and operative who knows how to win.”

“She understands as I do that Missourians have entrusted Republicans with tremendous influence over the future direction of our state and country, and we’ll work closely together to win Republican victories all over the state,” Hoflander said.

One she resigns, Parson will be responsible for calling a special election for the 99th District House seat — which takes in parts of Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks. Evans won re-election last year by about 1,100 votes.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Jean Evans
Missouri Republican Party
Mike Parson
Top Stories
2020 Missouri elections

Related Content

Raising marriage age seen as weapon against human trafficking

By Marshall Griffin Dec 27, 2016
Jeff Belmonte | Cuiabá, Brazil | Creative Commons, Wikipedia

The age in which teenagers can receive a marriage license would increase to 17 under legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House.

Currently, teens as young as 15 can get married in Missouri with at least one parent's permission.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Evans on bridging the party divide in Jefferson City

By & Jenny Simeone-Casas Mar 12, 2017
State Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, is stepping down to become Missouri Republican Party's executive director.
File photo I Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jenny Simeone welcome state Rep. Jean Evans to the program.

The Manchester Republican is serving her first term in the Missouri House. She represents the 99th state House District, which takes in Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks.

Greitens railed against 'career politicians,' now few are coming to his rescue

By Jan 12, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after the 2017 adjourned. Greitens didn't have the smoothest relationship with legislators, including Republicans that control both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Eric Greitens used his personal backstory and resume, not alliances with elected officials, to carry him to the Missouri governorship. The Republican made castigating “career politicians” a standard part of his rhetorical pitch — even after the 2016 election season ended.

But as details emerge from a sex scandal that tarnished his image and put his political career in jeopardy, the elected officials Greitens derided aren’t coming to his rescue. Some are twisting the knife.