'Evita' And 'Streetcar' Rule At 2019 Theater Circle Awards

“A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Evita” each snagged seven wins at the annual St. Louis Theater Circle awards.
The wins for “Streetcar” at the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis include best production and best director in the drama category. The wins for The Rep’s production of “Evita” include best production and best director in the musical category. The awards were given earlier this week by the St. Louis Theater Circle, a group of local drama critics.
The Rep’s 2012 production of “Sunday in the Park with George” holds the record for wins in a year, with eight. Only The Rep’s 2016 “Follies” had also won so many as seven.
“Streetcar” director Tim Ocel won for best director of a drama this year, and Sophia Brown won for actress in a drama for her turn as Blanche du Bois. “Evita” director Rob Ruggiero won for director of a musical. Each production also won the relevant award for best ensemble, with “Evita” sharing that honor with New Line Theatre’s “Anything Goes.”
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis also scored big with four awards for “Into the Breeches,” George Brant’s 2018 play about a group of St. Louis women who staged an all-female production of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” during World War II. The Muny and the Black Rep each won three awards, and Opera Theatre of St. Louis won two. Another eight companies won one award apiece.
Playwright Nikkole Salter won for best new play with "Torn Asunder," produced by the Black Rep.
Kathleen Sitzer, founding artistic director of New Jewish Theatre, and Steven Woolf, The Rep’s departing artistic director, won lifetime-achievement distinctions. The Muny was saluted for 100 years of performances.
Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre
The Realistic Joneses, Rebel and Misfits Productions
Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Kari Ely, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Carmen Garcia, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo
Jennelle Gilreath, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre
Katy Keating, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
Shannon Nara, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Gary Wayne Barker, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Isaiah Di Lorenzo, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare
Brad Fraizer, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Stephen Henley, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Carl Overly Jr., Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo
Sarajane Alverson, Raging Skillet, New Jewish Theatre
Michelle Hand, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Nancy Nigh, Every Brilliant Thing, R-S Theatrics
Ruth Pferdehirt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Heather Sartin, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild
Will Bonfiglio, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Alan Knoll, An Act of God, New Jewish Theatre
Luke Steingruby, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre
Robert Thibaut, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare
Pete Winfrey, The Importance of Being Earnest, Insight Theatre Company
Gary F. Bell, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Nancy Bell, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Edward Coffield, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
Pamela Hunt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Anna Skidis Vargas, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo
Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo
Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
As It Is in Heaven, Mustard Seed Theatre
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre
The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfits Productions
A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Nicole Angeli, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE
Lana Dvorak, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Laurie McConnell, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Jennifer Theby-Quinn, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company
Brandi Threatt, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep
Chuck Brinkley, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Ryan Lawson-Maeske, Tribes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Thom Niemann, Admissions, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Spencer Sickmann, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Eric Dean White, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre
Elizabeth Birkenmeier, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Sophia Brown, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Kari Ely, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
LaShunda Gardner, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep
Angela Ingersoll, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions
Ron Himes, Fences, The Black Rep
Nick Narcisi, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
John Pierson, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Rob Riordan, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre
David Wassilak, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Lorna Littleway, Fences, The Black Rep
Bobby Miller, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Tim Ocel, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre
Tim Ocel, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Annamaria Pileggi, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions
Fences, The Black Rep
New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre
A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Dunsi Dai, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions
Gianni Downs, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Peter and Margery Spack, Blow, Winds, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Peter and Margery Spack, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
James Wolk, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Lou Bird, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Megan Harshaw, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Amy Hopkins, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre
Michele Friedman Siler, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Michele Friedman Siler, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival
Rob Lippert, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company
Jon Ontiveros, Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfit Productions
Peter E. Sargent, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Nathan Schroeder, Silent Sky, West End Players Guild
James Blanton, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company
Rusty Wandall, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Rusty Wandall, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Amanda Werre, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre
Amanda Werre, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Luke Cantarella, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Dunsi Dai, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep
Paul Tate dePoo III, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny
Michael Schweikardt, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny
James Wolk, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis
Leon Dobkowski, The Wiz, The Muny
Colene Fornachon, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Daryl Harris, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep
Robin L. McGee, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny
Alejo Vietti, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Rob Denton, Jersey Boys, The Muny
Rob Denton, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny
Tyler Duenow, Jesus Christ Superstar, Stray Dog Theatre
John Lasiter, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis
Charlie Alterman, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Rick Bertone, Jersey Boys, The Muny
Jennifer Buchheit, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre
Charles Creath, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep
Nicolas Valdez, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Camille A. Brown, The Wiz, The Muny
Tony Gonzalez, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis
Dana Lewis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis
Rommy Sandhu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny
Gustavo Zajac and Mariana Parma, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny
The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre
The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre
Joy Boland, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Variety Theatre
Faye Butler, The Wiz, The Muny
Julia Knitel, Gypsy, The Muny
Macia Noorman, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics
Megan Sikora, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny
Kent Coffel, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics
Matthew Curiano, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis
Zachary Allen Farmer, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre
Nathan Lee Graham, The Wiz, The Muny
Sean MacLaughlin, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michele Aravena, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sarah Ellis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis
Beth Leavel, Gypsy, The Muny
Kay Love, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics
Sarah Porter, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Corbin Bleu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny
Tielere Cheatem, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics
Phil Leveling, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre
Pepe Nufrio, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Blake Price, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis
Justin Been, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre
Linda Kennedy, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep
Scott Miller and Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Josh Rhodes, Jersey Boys, The Muny
Rob Ruggiero, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Anything Goes, New Line Theatre
Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep
Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jersey Boys, The Muny
The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics
Stacie Lents, Run-On Sentence, SATE
Scott Miller, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre
Nikkole Salter, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep
John Wolbers, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE
Vladimir Zelevinsky, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild
Susan Graham, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Kenneth Overton, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera
Susanna Phillips, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Patricia Racette, La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Shaun Patrick Tubbs, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera
An American Soldier, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
L’elisir d’amore, Winter Opera Saint Louis
La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera
Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Jeremy can be found on Twitter @jeremydgoodwin.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org