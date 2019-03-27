'Evita' And 'Streetcar' Rule At 2019 Theatre Circle Awards

“A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Evita” each snagged seven wins at the annual St. Louis Theater Circle awards.

The wins for “Streetcar” at the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis include best production and best director in the drama category. The wins for The Rep’s production of “Evita” include best production and best director in the musical category. The awards were given earlier this week by the St. Louis Theater Circle, a group of local drama critics.

The Rep’s 2012 production of “Sunday in the Park with George” holds the record for wins in a year, with eight. Only The Rep’s 2016 “Follies” had also won so many as seven.

“Streetcar” director Tim Ocel won for best director of a drama this year, and Sophia Brown won for actress in a drama for her turn as Blanche du Bois. “Evita” director Rob Ruggiero won for director of a musical. Each production also won the relevant award for best ensemble, with “Evita” sharing that honor with New Line Theatre’s “Anything Goes.”

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis also scored big with four awards for “Into the Breeches,” George Brant’s 2018 play about a group of St. Louis women who staged an all-female production of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” during World War II. The Muny and the Black Rep each won three awards, and Opera Theatre of St. Louis won two. Another eight companies won one award apiece.

Playwright Nikkole Salter won for best new play with "Torn Asunder," produced by the Black Rep.

Kathleen Sitzer, founding artistic director of New Jewish Theatre, and Steven Woolf, The Rep’s departing artistic director, won lifetime-achievement distinctions. The Muny was saluted for 100 years of performances.

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre

The Realistic Joneses, Rebel and Misfits Productions

Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Kari Ely, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Carmen Garcia, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo

Jennelle Gilreath, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre

Katy Keating, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

Shannon Nara, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Gary Wayne Barker, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Isaiah Di Lorenzo, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare

Brad Fraizer, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Stephen Henley, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Carl Overly Jr., Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy

Sarajane Alverson, Raging Skillet, New Jewish Theatre

Michelle Hand, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Nancy Nigh, Every Brilliant Thing, R-S Theatrics

Ruth Pferdehirt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Heather Sartin, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

Will Bonfiglio, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Alan Knoll, An Act of God, New Jewish Theatre

Luke Steingruby, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Stray Dog Theatre

Robert Thibaut, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, St. Louis Shakespeare

Pete Winfrey, The Importance of Being Earnest, Insight Theatre Company

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Gary F. Bell, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Nancy Bell, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Edward Coffield, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

Pamela Hunt, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Anna Skidis Vargas, Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

Luchadora!, Mustard Seed Theatre with Theatre Nuevo

Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

As It Is in Heaven, Mustard Seed Theatre

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre

The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfits Productions

A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Nicole Angeli, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE

Lana Dvorak, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Laurie McConnell, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Jennifer Theby-Quinn, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company

Brandi Threatt, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Chuck Brinkley, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Ryan Lawson-Maeske, Tribes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Thom Niemann, Admissions, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Spencer Sickmann, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Eric Dean White, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Mustard Seed Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Drama

Elizabeth Birkenmeier, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Sophia Brown, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Kari Ely, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

LaShunda Gardner, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep

Angela Ingersoll, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions

Outstanding Actor in a Drama

Ron Himes, Fences, The Black Rep

Nick Narcisi, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

John Pierson, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Rob Riordan, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre

David Wassilak, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Lorna Littleway, Fences, The Black Rep

Bobby Miller, The Dresser, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Tim Ocel, New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre

Tim Ocel, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Annamaria Pileggi, Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Production of a Drama

Blackbird, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions

Fences, The Black Rep

New Jerusalem, New Jewish Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Dunsi Dai, End of the Rainbow, Max & Louie Productions

Gianni Downs, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Peter and Margery Spack, Blow, Winds, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Peter and Margery Spack, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

James Wolk, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Lou Bird, Born Yesterday, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Megan Harshaw, The Little Foxes, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Amy Hopkins, Red Scare on Sunset, Stray Dog Theatre

Michele Friedman Siler, Into the Breeches!, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Michele Friedman Siler, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Rob Lippert, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company

Jon Ontiveros, Macbeth: Come Like Shadows, Rebel and Misfit Productions

Peter E. Sargent, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Nathan Schroeder, Silent Sky, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

James Blanton, Silent Sky, Insight Theatre Company

Rusty Wandall, A Christmas Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Rusty Wandall, The Humans, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Amanda Werre, Life Sucks, New Jewish Theatre

Amanda Werre, A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Luke Cantarella, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Dunsi Dai, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep

Paul Tate dePoo III, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny

Michael Schweikardt, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny

James Wolk, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Leon Dobkowski, The Wiz, The Muny

Colene Fornachon, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Daryl Harris, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep

Robin L. McGee, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny

Alejo Vietti, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Rob Denton, Jersey Boys, The Muny

Rob Denton, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Muny

Tyler Duenow, Jesus Christ Superstar, Stray Dog Theatre

John Lasiter, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sean M. Savoie, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

Charlie Alterman, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Rick Bertone, Jersey Boys, The Muny

Jennifer Buchheit, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre

Charles Creath, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep

Nicolas Valdez, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, The Wiz, The Muny

Tony Gonzalez, Mamma Mia!, Stages St. Louis

Dana Lewis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis

Rommy Sandhu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny

Gustavo Zajac and Mariana Parma, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, The Muny

The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre

The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Joy Boland, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Variety Theatre

Faye Butler, The Wiz, The Muny

Julia Knitel, Gypsy, The Muny

Macia Noorman, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics

Megan Sikora, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Kent Coffel, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics

Matthew Curiano, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis

Zachary Allen Farmer, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre

Nathan Lee Graham, The Wiz, The Muny

Sean MacLaughlin, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Michele Aravena, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Sarah Ellis, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis

Beth Leavel, Gypsy, The Muny

Kay Love, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics

Sarah Porter, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Corbin Bleu, Singin’ in the Rain, The Muny

Tielere Cheatem, The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics

Phil Leveling, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre

Pepe Nufrio, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Blake Price, Oklahoma!, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Justin Been, The Robber Bridegroom, Stray Dog Theatre

Linda Kennedy, Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep

Scott Miller and Mike Dowdy-Windsor, Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Josh Rhodes, Jersey Boys, The Muny

Rob Ruggiero, Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Anything Goes, New Line Theatre

Crowns: A Gospel Musical, The Black Rep

Evita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Jersey Boys, The Muny

The Light in the Piazza, R-S Theatrics

Outstanding New Play

Stacie Lents, Run-On Sentence, SATE

Scott Miller, The Zombies of Penzance, New Line Theatre

Nikkole Salter, Torn Asunder, The Black Rep

John Wolbers, Doctor Faustus, or the Modern Prometheus, SATE

Vladimir Zelevinsky, The Great Seduction, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Susan Graham, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Kenneth Overton, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera

Susanna Phillips, Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Patricia Racette, La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Shaun Patrick Tubbs, Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Production of an Opera

An American Soldier, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

L’elisir d’amore, Winter Opera Saint Louis

La Traviata, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Lost in the Stars, Union Avenue Opera

Regina, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

