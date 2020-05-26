 Expanding Medicaid In Missouri To Go On August Ballot | St. Louis Public Radio

Expanding Medicaid In Missouri To Go On August Ballot

By 1 hour ago
  • A voter fills out a ballot at Central Baptist Church on March 10, 2020.
    Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday the question whether to expand Medicaid throughout the state would be placed on the August primary ballot.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that the question of whether to expand Medicaid will be placed on the August primary ballot, a move he said is more about “policy” than politics. 

Parson said expanding Medicaid to insure more low-income people will be a “massive spending initiative” and the state needs to know where it stands financially. 

“Pass or fail, it is important that we understand the implications of what would be a new spending bill out of our already depleted general revenue,” Parson said at his regular press briefing on Tuesday. 

He said the state already needs an additional $88 million in revenue through 2021 due to the economic effects from the coronavirus, and if the state decides to expand Medicaid it will be forced to compete with other state programs for dollars. 

“That will compete against the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” he said. “It will compete against higher education. It will compete against mental health and public safety. All of those things are a reality.”

Parson did not mention that the federal government will pay roughly 90% of costs associated with expansion, and many studies suggest it would pay for itself. 

The state spends nearly $4 billion to provide Medicaid to people with disabilities, children, pregnant women and some seniors currently. 

The federal government covers about 65% of the cost, and the state covers the rest. However, studies suggest adding people who make up to 138% of the federal poverty rate — just under $18,000 annually — would mean the state would receive a higher federal reimbursement rate to cover the additional costs. If the program was expanded, an estimated 200,000 people could receive coverage. 

According to an independent report in 2019, researchers provided best- and worst-case scenarios for how much money expansion could potentially save or cost. If a larger amount of patients who required more expensive care flowed into the program, and if fewer current HealthNet enrollees switched, the expansion could cost the state an additional $42 million. However, if fewer healthier people enrolled, the state could save up to $94 million. 

Parson’s likely Democratic gubernatorial opponent, Auditor Nicole Galloway, said the decision to put expansion on the primary ballot instead of the November general election was a “career politician” move. 

“He knows that Medicaid expansion is more popular than he is in a general election,” Galloway said in a statement. “He hopes that a smaller electorate will give him a better chance of misleading the voters and defeating it.” 

Despite the coronavirus making it nearly impossible to gather signatures, the group backing the plan, Healthcare for Missouri, said it started the process early enough to easily get the necessary signatures required for the 2020 ballot. 

The effort has attracted support from hospitals across the state that say expansion is needed in order to keep rural hospitals afloat.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
2020 primary
Mike Parson
Nicole Galloway
Related Content

Missouri Voters To Decide Whether To Expand Medicaid

By May 22, 2020
A voter fills out a ballot at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on March 10, 2020.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri voters will get a chance to expand Medicaid.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Friday that he approved the petition to put Medicaid expansion on the November ballot.

Backers submitted more than 340,000 petition signatures, well over the number needed to qualify for a proposed constitutional amendment.

The amendment would expand Medicaid to people making 138% of the federal poverty level, which is a little less than $18,000 a year.

As Coronavirus Stifles Ballot Initiatives, Missouri Medicaid Expansion Effort Presses On

By Mar 23, 2020
A bid to expand Medicaid has received substantial amounts of monetary and organizational supporter over the past few months.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Coronavirus concerns have made gathering signatures for ballot items basically impossible, especially with state and local governments placing restrictions on public gatherings.

But a group seeking to put a Medicaid expansion proposal before Missouri voters says it started early enough to get the necessary signatures for the 2020 ballot.

Hospital Association Says Expanding Medicaid Would Keep Rural Missouri Hospitals Open

By Feb 2, 2020
A sign announces the sudden closure of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.
SEBASTIAN MARTINEZ VALDIVIA | KBIA

When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed recently, it became the seventh rural hospital to shut its doors in Missouri since 2010.

In that same time frame, Illinois had two rural hospitals go out of business. The National Rural Hospital Association blames the difference on lack of Medicaid expansion. 

The association reports there are nine factors that can lead to a rural hospital shutting down, and being in a state, like Missouri, that hasn't expanded Medicaid is No. 1.