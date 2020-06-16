 Families May Soon Visit Loved Ones Outside Of Nursing Homes | St. Louis Public Radio

Families May Soon Visit Loved Ones Outside Of Nursing Homes

  • Delmar Gardens of Chesterfield's building on May 22, 2020.
    Missouri health officials are advising nursing homes to allow outdoor visits if no residents or workers have tested positive for the coronavirus for at least four weeks.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Nursing homes could soon allow families to visit their loved ones outdoors. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released guidelines Monday for nursing homes and assisted living facilities so that people can visit residents outdoors or at open windows, if the resident cannot leave their room. 

Nursing homes have restricted access to visitors since March to reduce the risk of infection. More than 250 nursing home residents in Missouri have died from the coronavirus, according to data the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released this month.

NHC Healthcare in Maryland Heights reported that 21 residents have died from the coronavirus, the highest of any long-term care facility in Missouri. 

Long-term care facilities will determine the logistics of allowing people to visit residents. State health officials recommend that nursing homes make sure visitors are screened for symptoms, wash hands regularly and wear face coverings. 

State health officials recommend that people delay visiting a nursing home resident who tested positive for the coronavirus at least three days after the patient has recovered and at least 10 days since the first appearance of symptoms. 

When families visit their loved ones, they probably will become concerned that residents are not receiving enough care, said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, an organization that advocates for nursing home residents. Nursing homes have restricted access to visitors for more than three months. 

“It is likely that they will see a deterioration in mental and physical health over this time period, first because of the conditions that require them to live in such a setting in the first place, and also because of the long isolation,” Moore said.

Nursing Homes
coronavirus
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
More Than 250 Missouri Nursing Home Residents Died From COVID-19

By Jun 5, 2020
Frontier Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing home in St. Charles on March 27, 2020.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At least 253 nursing home residents in Missouri have died from COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In data released this week, the agency named dozens of Missouri nursing homes with at least one COVID-19 case. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has withheld that data, citing privacy concerns.

The data covers the period through May 31. State health officials say there were 771 COVID deaths at that time.

New Missouri Law Allows Families To Place Cameras Inside Nursing Homes

By Jun 2, 2020
Royal Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood on April 22, 2020.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Guardians of nursing home residents in Missouri will soon be allowed to install cameras in facilities to monitor how workers provide care to their loved ones. 

The Missouri Legislature passed a law in mid-May to allow surveillance of residents’ rooms. Patient advocates say the measure could help families keep an eye on relatives they can’t visit during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cameras would allow families to document abuse or workers not taking precautions against the coronavirus, said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis advocacy group for long-term care residents.

Afraid Of Coronavirus Exposure, St. Louis Families Are Pulling Loved Ones Out Of Nursing Homes

By May 26, 2020
Greg Shank, 20, Harry Shank, 94 and Gary Shank, 65, pose for a photo at their home in St. Louis County on May 22, 2020.
Greg Shank

A few weeks ago, St. Louis County resident Gary Shank decided to move his 94-year-old father out of Delmar Gardens nursing home in Chesterfield. 

Delmar Gardens notified Shank, who lives near Chesterfield, that three residents there had tested positive. Shank didn’t want his father to become infected, so he brought him home on May 6.

More than a third of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the St. Louis County have reported to state health officials that multiple residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Like others who have moved loved ones from nursing homes, Shank wanted to distance his father from the risk.

'This Wasn’t Right': A Nursing Home Worker’s Daughter Grieves The Loss Of Her Mother

By May 6, 2020
Cynthia Whitfield, a nursing home worker at Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, who passed away on April 21, 2020.
Jasmine Whitfield

When the coronavirus began spreading in Missouri, Jasmine Whitfield remembers how scared her mother was. 

Cynthia Whitfield, 58, was a certified medication technician at Grand Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Louis’ Grand Center. Since March, dozens of nursing home workers and residents in the St. Louis region have tested positive for the coronavirus. Whitfield was one of them.