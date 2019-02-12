 FDA Tells Chesterfield Company To Stop Marketing Supplements As Cures For Diseases | St. Louis Public Radio

FDA Tells Chesterfield Company To Stop Marketing Supplements As Cures For Diseases

By 20 hours ago

The federal Food and Drug Administration has ordered a St. Louis-area natural-remedy retailer to stop making medical claims on its website.

Chesterfield-based Earth Turns, L.L.C. claimed on its website that certain products could cure or prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s or diabetes, wrote the FDA in a letter to the company. Retailers are only allowed to make such claims about government-approved drugs, the letter said, and such claims could put patients at risk.

“Simply put, health-fraud scams prey on vulnerable populations, waste money and often delay proper medical care – and we will continue to take action to protect patients and caregivers from misleading, unproven products,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb wrote in a statement.

Most supplements are not considered drugs because they haven’t gone through the rigorous FDA drug approval process, which can take decades and cost millions.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned a St. Louis area company to stop marketing supplements such as omega-3 capsules as potential cures for diseases. It says doing so violates federal law, because supplements aren't FDA-approved drugs.
Credit rawdonfox | Flickr

Instead, supplements are regulated as food. Companies that make claims about the curative benefit of a substance that hasn't gone through the process are essentially marketing it as a drug and violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, FDA officials said.

The FDA notes the Earth Turns website marketed products such as green-tea extract as a potential cure for Alzheimer’s and omega-3 supplements as a possible treatment for heart disease. It also led customers to believe Chinese club moss works just as well as traditional drugs that fight plaques in Alzheimer’s patients, according to the letter.

Loading...

The crackdown is part of a larger initiative from the agency to combat misleading claims about the effectiveness of dietary supplements to treat disease. The letter to the Chesterfield company was one of 17 the FDA sent to companies it claims are selling misbranded drugs.

Products misbranded as medicine “may be ineffective, unsafe and could prevent a person from seeking an appropriate diagnosis and treatment,” an FDA statement from Feb. 11 said.

Earth Turns Manager Thomas Scheiber said the company would change the language on its website to comply with the FDA rules. Other companies have 15 days to prove they’ve taken steps to correct any marketing that violates federal law. The agency warned companies that they could face legal action if they do not comply.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Chesterfield
dietary supplements
Alzheimer's
Food and Drug Administration
Top Stories

Related Content

A Key Sign of Alzheimer's Looks Different In Black Patients, Wash U Study Finds

By Jan 7, 2019
The study examined over 580,000 patient records collected over a 20-year period and found women were more likely to survive a heart attack when treated by a female doctor than a male doctor.
Maria Fabrizio | NPR

African-Americans have lower levels of a key protein associated with Alzheimer's disease, which could keep blacks with the disease from being diagnosed, according to Washington University researchers.

In a 12-year study of 1,255 participants, the researchers found black patients have a much lower baseline level of the protein tau, which is present in higher amounts in patients with the neurodegenerative disease. Because doctors look for the protein when diagnosing Alzheimer's, lower levels in black patients mean they may not be diagnosed as quickly as their white counterparts.

As a result, black patients — already disproportionately affected by the disease — may not receive proper care, the study's authors said.

Play raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease among African-Americans

By Aug 1, 2018
Producers of "Forget Me Not" are hoping to inspire audience members to connect with local health professionals and learn more about Alzheimer's. 8/1/18
African-Americans Against Alzheimer's

When actors in the play "Forget Me Not" take the stage tonight at the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis, they’ll have an important mission. They aim to raise awareness that African-Americans have a higher incidence of Alzheimer’s disease than whites, and to provide tips about how to recognize the symptoms of the brain disease.

Playwright Garrett Davis, who heads the North Carolina-based theater troupe Gdavis Productions, wrote the play — produced by African-Americans Against Alzheimer’s — as an educational aid. The group is part of the national advocacy organization Us Against Alzheimer’s.

Banned Drugs Still Turning Up In Weight-Loss Supplements

By Allison Aubrey Oct 22, 2014

Americans spend about $4 billion a year on weight-loss supplements. And the Food and Drug Administration spends a lot of effort policing distributors who market fraudulent products that are tainted with unsafe, banned drugs.

But a study published Tuesday finds that buyers should beware: Just because the FDA recalls a product for containing dangerous substances doesn't mean the product disappears from the market.