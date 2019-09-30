 Federal Judge Orders Ameren To Install Air Pollution Controls At Two Power Plants | St. Louis Public Radio

Federal Judge Orders Ameren To Install Air Pollution Controls At Two Power Plants

A federal judge on Monday ordered Ameren Missouri to install devices at its power plants in Festus and Labadie to remove harmful air pollutants. 

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel ruled that Ameren has 90 days to apply for a Clean Air Act permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to install scrubbers at the Rush Island Energy Center in Festus.

The decision comes as a victory to people who have long advocated for clean air quality around the two power plants, said Andy Knott, a campaign representative for the Sierra Club. 

“These [Clean Air Act] violations have been going on for years and have cost people living in the area in terms of asthma attacks and premature deaths,” Knott said. “It’s really just time for Ameren to move on and stop dragging its feet and clean the air that hundreds of thousands of people in the region are breathing.” 

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel ordered Ameren Missouri to install air pollution controls at the Labadie Energy Center until it removes sulfur dioxide emissions equal to the excessive amount emitted by the Festus-based plant.
Credit Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

The utility also has three years to install similar technologies at the Labadie Energy Center, a facility in 2017 that ranked as the fourth-highest sulfur dioxide emitter in the U.S. The technology would operate at the Labadie plant “until it reduces the pollution from Labadie in an amount equal to the excess emissions from Rush Island,” Sippel said in his ruling.

Sippel’s long-awaited order follows his 2017 ruling that Ameren had violated the Clean Air Act in upgrading boiler equipment at the Rush Island Energy Center in the late 2000s. The Environmental Protection Agency sued the utility in 2011 for raising sulfur dioxide emissions after installing the boiler equipment. 

Sulfur dioxide is a toxic gas that can cause asthma and worsen respiratory illnesses. The Sierra Club’s Missouri chapter and residents near the plants had pressed Ameren to install scrubbers for many years. 

An Ameren spokesperson said the company plans to appeal the ruling. The utility’s officials have often said in the past that its power plants are in compliance with the Clean Air Act and that installing pollution control devices would be an unnecessary expense that could be costly for customers. 

Ameren spent about $600 million to install scrubbers in 2010 at its Sioux Energy Center in West Alton.

Related Content

Federal judge says Ameren's upgrades to Rush Island Power Plant violated Clean Air Act rules

By Jan 23, 2017
An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

A U.S. district court judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act when it made upgrades to its Rush Island Power Plant in Festus in the late 2000's. 

In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency filed a lawsuit against Ameren, alleging that the utility illegally installed boiler equipment that raised emissions of sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas that can cause asthma and worsen respiratory conditions. On Monday, Judge Rodney Sippel ruled in favor of the EPA, and wrote that Ameren should have applied for special permits and installed pollution control equipment when plant made the upgrades.

Trial begins in federal lawsuit against Ameren Missouri

By Aug 21, 2016
An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

Updated Aug. 22 with details from the trial — An Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit alleging that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act goes to trial today in U.S. District Court.

The EPA filed suit against the utility five years ago. Officials with the federal agency allege that, in 2007 and 2010, Ameren illegally installed boiler equipment at two units of its Rush Island Power Plant in Jefferson County without required permits. Under the Clean Air Act, such modifications are considered new sources of air pollution, which are subject to stricter emissions limits.

Sierra Club Alleges Thousands Of Air Quality Violations At Ameren's St. Louis-Area Plants

By Véronique LaCapra & Sarah Skiöld-Hanlin Dec 12, 2013
Sarah Skiold-Hanlin, St. Louis Public Radio & The Beacon

Updated Thursday 10:15 p.m.

The Sierra Club says Ameren has been routinely violating air quality standards at its St. Louis-area power plants.

In a Notice of Intent to Sue delivered to Ameren on Wednesday afternoon, the Sierra Club alleges the company's Labadie, Meramec, and Rush Island plants have exceeded air pollution limits almost 10,000 times since 2008.