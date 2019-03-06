 Ferguson Birth Village Offers Black Mothers A Safe Space, Trust And Support | St. Louis Public Radio

Ferguson Birth Village Offers Black Mothers A Safe Space, Trust And Support

By 8 minutes ago
  • April Thomas (left) and Cory Lampkin (right) visited Jamaa Birth Village with their daughter Addisonkori in March. March 4, 2019.
    April Thomas (left) and Cory Lampkin (right) visited Jamaa Birth Village with their daughter Addisonkori in March.
    Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Brittany "Tru" Kellman sometimes starts her day two hours before Jamaa Birth Village opens at 10 a.m., stashing diapers and snacks for the dozens of people who will come through the Ferguson nonprofit’s doors. She gives everyone a hug when she meets them.

Jamaa is different from other pregnancy clinics. It provides care for women of color by women of color. After traumatic experiences as a teen mom, Kellman was determined to create a better alternative for black women.

“Creating Jamaa Birth Village is a kind of a re-creation of the type of care and support I gave myself when the system failed me,” said Kellman, the center’s founder.

Missouri has one of the highest black maternal mortality rates in the country. For every 100,000 live births, 65 black women die, compared with 28 white women. The statistics are also startling for their babies.

For every 1,000 black babies born, 11 die. That’s twice the mortality rate of white children.

Through offering support and guidance, connecting women to midwifery care and building trust with providers, Jamaa aims to help foster healthy moms and babies.

After doctors ignored her wishes to give birth vaginally during her first two pregnancies, Kellman decided to use a midwife for her third. The experience transformed her. She decided to become one herself. She even went to Ghana to study traditional birthing techniques.

In 2015, Kellman opened Jamaa, which means "family" in Swahili.

Since then, the organization has helped more than 350 people. It connects women of color with doulas, who support women during pregnancy, and midwives, who often help give birth outside a hospital at home or in a birthing center. Jamaa offers doulas to patients on a sliding scale. The cost for patent varies, from $360 to $960.

Jamaa also offers chiropractic care, birthing, breastfeeding and parenting classes and support groups and discussion circles for new and expecting moms, their spouses and their families. That kind of support is vital for healthy black babies, experts say. It’s a safe place for people that exists outside a medical system that is increasingly under fire for failing black mothers, said Kellman, who this year will become the state’s first black professional certified midwife.

Brittany "Tru" Kellman poses at the future location of Jamaa Birth Village, a nonprofit that offers midwifery care and pregnancy support to women of color.
Credit Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Severed Trust

Several women who came to Jamaa for help said they didn’t think hospital doctors were taking them seriously.

For Kellman, the women’s experience mirrors her own. When she first gave birth at 14 in 2001, Kellman thought her doctors would be a source of guidance and support. Instead, they ignored her, she said. Her obstetrician scheduled a Cesarean section for her against her wishes.

"I was terrified," - Ashley Atkins, mother.

“At them time, she said it was because my baby seemed small for its gestational age,” Kellman said. “I later found out she was going on vacation and was bringing all her clients in to be induced before she left."

Many women who came to Jamaa described similar experiences. Another mother, Ashley Atkins, also had a traumatic a traumatic experience during an earlier birth. When her second son was born, she went into labor inside a hospital bathroom. When nurses saw she was giving birth, they told her to wait for a doctor and started screaming that they didn’t know what to do, she said.

Doctors also insisted she receive an epidural, which she didn’t want, she said.

Ashley Atkins, who gave birth to son Lyon a month ago, speaks with Jamaa Birth Village Founder Tru Kellman after a moms support group in Ferguson.
Credit Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

“I was terrified,” Atkins said. “The anesthesiologist came in, he had the needle ready and was squirting the stuff out. He said, ‘Oh, are you ready to be paralyzed for life?’”

In a national poll of black Americans sponsored by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, nearly one third of 802 respondents reported being discriminated at the doctors office. One fifth of respondents said that made them avoid seeking medical care.

Studies have found that black women suffer more complications after pregnancy and are more likely to receive medically unnecessary C-sections.

Public attention focused intensely on the disparity in care last year when international tennis star Serena Williams complained doctors had ignored a life-threatening condition after delivering her baby.

The day after she gave birth, Williams, who had a history of pulmonary embolisms, felt blood clots might be forming again and ordered blood thinners and a scan of her lungs. Nurses ignored her requests for a scan and gave her an ultrasound instead. Finally, a CT scan confirmed Williams’ fears. She spent the first six weeks of her daughter’s life in bed.

Doctors need to pay more heed to what black women are telling them, said Katherine Mathews, a OB-GYN at St. Louis University and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital who studies race and birth outcomes.

“But what’s layered over this is decades how the community has had health care delivered,” she said. “There’s a feeling of uncertainty — if I’m a black woman and I go into a health-care setting, am I going to be treated respectfully, am I going to be listened to?”

Building trust

Kellman, the Jamaa founder, has started advising area hospitals such as Mercy Health System to help educate them on how to confront their own biases in care and build trust with black patients.

Research shows continuous support, like the kind Jamaa provides through midwives, doulas or support groups, can help pregnant women have fewer C-sections and fewer premature births.

Jamaa also identifies health centers in St. Louis that work with midwives and doulas and are known to deliver what Kellman calls “culturally congruent” care.

That was vital to new mom Ashley Atkins. She was pregnant and already busy with two children when she moved to St. Louis last year. She was stressed with a new job in a new town.

“I didn’t know anyone or where to get connected,” Atkins said. “Jamaa was the hub for me.”

With Kellman’s help, Atkins found a midwife at Mercy Hospital.

“To know they were connected to Jamaa, that made it full-circle for me,” Atkins said.

Fatal Stress

Black women’s harmful stress begins before they check into the hospital. The everyday discrimination black women face in daily life, on the job and in society puts their bodies in a state of constant stress. That stress is associated with serious health complications and higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, a concept called “weathering,” a term coined in a landmark 1992 study by Arline Geronimus.

Ameila White (left) and Jasmine George attend Jamaa Birth Village's mom support group in March.
Credit Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

That’s proven by high black maternal and infant mortality rates, which occur regardless of a mother’s income or social class, Mathews said.

Reducing that stress is key for healthy babies and families. Research shows continuous support — like the kind Jamaa provides through midwives, doulas or support groups — can help pregnant women have fewer C-sections and fewer premature births.

Having a place specifically for women of color is important, said Kendra White-Drayton, a 25-year-old first-time mom from St. Louis. She became depressed when she was left alone after her husband’s two weeks of paternity leave ran out. She says “mommy judgment” made it hard for her to reach out to people she knew.

“Where I work, it’s not many moms, young moms, or women of color who are moms,” said White-Drayton, a graduate student at Washington University. “Seeing moms of color talking about breastfeeding, encouraging me to take my baby on a business trip so I can have her there to nurse her, it’s nice to have that kind of support.”

A Jamaa Birth Village client fills out paperwork to receive chiropractic care.
Credit Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Growing and Giving

Since it opened in 2015, Jamaa has helped more than 350 women, Kellman said. This year, Jamaa is getting bigger. Thanks to a community-based fundraiser and the donation of a clinic from a retiring Ferguson doctor, the clinic will be able to move from its current 1,200-foot space.

The three-room space Kellman rents for the birth village isn’t big enough to hold the big plans she has for Jamaa. The new clinic will house mental and primary health care, a birthing suite, and will house the region’s first equal-access midwifery clinic, where women will be able to receive midwife services regardless of their income.

Letting go of Jamaa’s original building will be emotional. Kellman said. “But it just wouldn’t be able to hold those wishes and those dreams of having a safe, sacred space for you to have care and deliver your baby in.”

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Infant Mortality
maternal mortality
maternal health
African-American health
Ferguson
Jamaa Birth Village
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Food Prescription Program Sends Groceries To Pregnant Moms In Need

By Feb 4, 2019
Nausha Russ and her 2-month-old daughter Aliza, were enrolled in the "Fresh Rx" program, which delivers healthy food weekly to food-insecure moms.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

A local food bank has teamed up with a north St. Louis hospital to offer a “fresh-food prescription” service for low-income, pregnant mothers.

Not having access to healthy food during pregnancy can cause serious health problems for mothers and their babies. The need for healthy food is especially acute in St. Louis, where in some neighborhoods full-service grocery stores are hard to find.

SSM Health DePaul’s OB Care Center and local food bank Operation Food Search partnered to create the “Fresh R-X” program. Doctors and nurse practitioners screen expecting mothers for food insecurity during checkups. If they find the women haven’t been able to afford food at any point within the last year, they’re given the option to enroll in the weekly delivery service for the duration of their pregnancy.

Poverty, African-American population linked to smaller babies in St. Louis and Missouri Bootheel

By Apr 25, 2018
Maliyah Isadora, 2 months, and her mother, Courtney, at their home in Florissant in this 2015 photo
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Regions of the state with combined high poverty rates and concentrated African-American populations have higher percentages of low birth weight babies, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Documentary about St. Louis' Homer G. Phillips Hospital a labor of love

By Jul 25, 2018
Former Homer G. Phillips physician Earle U. Robinson Jr. and his daughter, Rebecca Robinson-Williiams worked together to create a documentary about Robinson's time at the historic black-run hospital in the Ville.
Doug Jaggers | WFYI News

In the mid-20th century, St. Louis was home to one of the only hospitals where African-Americans could train as doctors. In segregated St. Louis, Homer G. Phillips Hospital was built to cater to the city’s black population, which was barred from the city’s white hospitals.

“This is a hospital that was all black. From the very lowest job to the medical director,” said Earle U. Robinson Jr., an OB-GYN who completed his internship and residency at the hospital from 1958 to 1963. “Since the hospitals in St. Louis were segregated, Homer G. Phillips was built for the black population.”

‘I was not seen, heard or listened to’ at hospital: Ferguson’s Tru Kellman finds her true calling

By Aug 27, 2018
After enduring two cesarean sections and other challenges as a teen mom herself, Ferguson resident Tru Kellman started Jamaa Birth Village in 2015 to provide a community-driven solution to a national health issue.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

“Considerable” is the word that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to describe the racial disparities that currently surround pregnancy-related mortality rates in the U.S. With African-American women roughly three times more likely to die in childbirth than their white peers, “startling” might be another fitting descriptor.

And the difference “all boils down to systematic racism in varying degrees,” according to Tru Kellman, executive director of Jamaa Birth Village, a nonprofit pregnancy resource center that has served more than 300 women over the past three years.