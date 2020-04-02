 Ferguson Settlement Will Refund Court Fees, ArchCity Co-Founder Says | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Ferguson Settlement Will Refund Court Fees, ArchCity Co-Founder Says

By 11 minutes ago

Michael-John Voss is a co-founder and special projects director with ArchCity Defenders.
Credit Michael-John Voss

In 2015, a cohort of lawyers sued the city of Ferguson to stop municipal court abuses widely publicized after the killing of Michael Brown the previous August.

ArchCity Defenders, the Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinics, and the Campbell Law Firm filed on behalf of Roelif Carter, a Ferguson resident charged with court fees that the suit argued were illegal. In the class-action lawsuit, Carter stood in for nearly 10,000 people harmed by the city’s revenue generating practices. 

Five years later, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker approved a settlement of $1,699,405 to be distributed among Carter and the class as a partial return for the exploitative warrant and failure to appear fees they were charged by Ferguson’s municipal court from 2009 through the present. 

Citizens who think they may have paid one of these fees in Ferguson between Dec. 8, 2009, until today should receive a notice in the mail about the lawsuit and can submit a claim on the website

On Thursday’s’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske was joined by Michael-John Voss. He is a co-founder and special projects director with ArchCity Defenders. They delved into the litigation, which was one of ArchCity’s longest cases to date, and how the three court fees charged by Ferguson — failure to appear, warrant recall and letter fees — are unconstitutional. 

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
ArchCity Defenders
Ferguson

Related Content

Lawsuits Against 'Debtors Prisons' In St. Louis County Drag On

By Feb 27, 2020
Keilee Fant is a plaintiff in two ArchCity Defenders lawsuits against Ferguson and Jennings for operating 'debtors prisons.'
Chuck Ramsey | ArchCity Defenders

Five years ago this month, the nonprofit legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders and its allies opened a new line of attack on what they viewed as the injustice of the municipal court system in St. Louis County.

They filed the first of what would become seven federal lawsuits accusing St. Louis area municipalities of running modern-day debtors prisons. The lawsuits sought major changes to the way the cities used their municipal court systems and financial compensation for those harmed. 

One city — Jennings — decided to wipe the slate clean and start fresh. But it was the outlier.

Luminary Collaborates With ArchCity Defenders For 'America's Mythic Time' Exhibit

By Feb 6, 2020
American Artist is an interdisciplinary artist whose work considers black labor and visibility within networked life. Film still from 2015.
Courtesy of American Artist and the Queens Museum

Artists are no strangers to political activism. Through captivating installations, they’re able to visualize complex themes that resonate with movements and social causes. 

This weekend, a new exhibit at the Luminary Center for the Arts, “America’s Mythic Time,” will take it to the next level with an unusual partner — ArchCity Defenders. But the collaboration isn’t really that far out. 

The two organizations have worked together closely for years, co-sharing spaces and political expertise, such as when the Cherokee Street-based gallery hosted ArchCity’s Pro Se STL event. Their pro se guides are used to help people learn how to interact with police to represent themselves in court. 