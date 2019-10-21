 'A Few Thousand Dollars': Author Proposes A Way To Close Wealth Gap In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

'A Few Thousand Dollars': Author Proposes A Way To Close Wealth Gap In St. Louis

By Andrea Smith 4 minutes ago

St. Louis civic leaders will come together Tuesday for a public discussion about shrinking the wealth gap.

A 2019 Institute for Policy Studies report found that the median white family has 41 times more wealth than the median black family and 22 times more wealth than the median Latino family. In the St. Louis metro area, the median income for white residents is $66,614, compared to $36,712 for black residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. 

The panelists will talk about how to redistribute wealth in the metro area and give lower-income people the power to accumulate assets, save and invest. Moderator Michael Sherraden has studied asset-building for about 30 years and said he thinks it’s the key to closing the gap. 

Investing in a home is one way people might build assets and get on a path to financial stability.
Credit Holly Edgell | St. Louis Public Radio

Sherraden is the founding director of Washington University’s Center for Social Development, which is sponsoring the event. He said wealth and assets are divided unevenly among racial groups in the St. Louis area and around the country. 

Author Robert Friedman will explain his strategy for closing the wealth gap at the discussion. He said by following his ideas, St. Louis could become “not a national case for the ills of the racial wealth divide, but the leader in closing that divide and opening opportunity for all.”

In his book, “A Few Thousand Dollars: Sparking Prosperity for Everyone,” Friedman proposes that financial stability requires more than just enough money to live. He says success comes from saving and investing. 

“Allow everyone a few thousand dollars, not to spend, but to invest in businesses, in education, in homes — the kind of things that we know create wealth,” Friedman said. “Having some cash reserves allows you space to withstand the everyday accidents and illnesses, to imagine and build a future.”

Friedman and Sherraden both agree an effective way to secure a few thousand dollars is through children’s savings accounts, also known as “baby bonds.” The City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office implemented a College Kids Children’s Savings Account program in 2015 that opens a savings account for each public or charter school student when enrolled in kindergarten. 

Friedman said these accounts will help close the gap, but he thinks government officials and other organizations also need to reevaluate who they invest in.

“Everyone would win if we just started investing in everyone rather than only those who already have resources,” Friedman said.

Asset-building policies are often the result of public-private partnerships, Sherraden said. City treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and other local leaders will give feedback on how Friedman’s suggestions could impact the St. Louis area. The discussion will begin at noon Tuesday in Wash U’s Hillman Hall.

Follow Andrea Smith on Twitter: @andr3afaith.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
wealth divide
Wealth Gap
Center for Social Development
Washington University
Institute for Policy Studies
Top Stories

Related Content

Rise Of The Super-Rich, Population Changes Drive Racial Wealth Gap, Report Says

By Jan 14, 2019
The report on the wealth gap relies on data from the Federal Reserve Board from 1983 through 2016.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

A new report focusing on the racial dimensions of inequality in America connects the richest 10 percent of households getting richer and the wealth of the median, or typical, American family declining.

The Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) report also cites low levels of black and Latino wealth, combined with their growing proportion of the population, as key factors in the overall decline in median household wealth from about $84,000 in 1983 to $82,000 in 2016. Together, blacks and Latinos make up about 30 percent of the U.S. population.

Restoring Household Financial Stability Post Recession

By , & Feb 4, 2013

Digging out of an economic crisis can be a lot more complicated than getting in to one and can take a lot more time, too.  While there are positive signs that we are climbing out of the recession, there is still considerable fallout, especially for young couples and recent college grads. 

Jobs are still hard to find for newcomers in the job market and college debt is overwhelming for many. The housing market decline, and resulting loss of wealth, was especially painful for young home owners. 

Report: Access To Voting Unequal For Those In Low-Income Communities, People With Disabilities

By Sep 27, 2019
According to Washington University's Center for Social Development's latest study, predominantly black residents and low-income communities in the region face barriers in casting their ballots.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

While working at polling stations in the St. Louis region for the 2008 presidential election, Gena Gunn McClendon noticed the voting process varied, largely depending on the neighborhood. She observed hours-long wait times, malfunctioning machines and a number of people turned away because they were not registered to vote. 

“As a black woman, I am accustomed to things being a little imbalanced, but I just assumed that when it comes to voting that democracy was fair across the board, especially at the local level,” McClendon said.