Fifth Season Of We Live Here Explores Regional Divides In STL

By Riley Aldridge & Jia Lian Yang 45 minutes ago

We Live Here co-host/producer Ashley Winters, associate producer Lauren Brown, and co-host/producer Jia Lian Yang.
Credit David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio

On October 24, St. Louis Public Radio premiered season five of We Live Here, an award-winning podcast about race and class in America.

New hosts Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang go on a deep dive exploring how municipal divides impact racial and economic disparities in St. Louis.

In upcoming episodes, they will share stories about black mayors consolidating resources to better serve residents, the history behind the first black town in Missouri and how it was paved over to build the local airport, and what happened when powerful people tried to create a new mega city that could have diluted black political power for generations.

This podcast is for anyone interested in hearing stories that shed light on systemic racism in one of the country’s most segregated cities.

Listeners can subscribe now to We Live Here on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher or TuneIn or listen at welivehere.show. The podcast is a co-production of St. Louis Public Radio and PRX.

Tags: 
Inside St. Louis Public Radio
We Live Here

Related Content

Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang Join We Live Here Podcast as Hosts

By & Riley Aldridge Aug 26, 2019
We Live Here team members
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The fifth season of the We Live Here podcast, coming this fall, will welcome new co-hosts Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang. The two have a shared passion for educating others and telling powerful stories.

Voices Of #Ferguson: 'Some Things Have Changed, But Not Enough'

By Aug 8, 2019
Living Ferguson

In December, the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom started planning for Aug. 9, 2019, the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.’s death and the beginning of months of protests.

Of course we wanted to do the stories that answer the questions everyone has: What has changed since 2014? Where are the people who were involved in the protests? Have relations between police and African American communities improved? 