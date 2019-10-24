Fifth Season Of We Live Here Explores Regional Divides In STL

On October 24, St. Louis Public Radio premiered season five of We Live Here, an award-winning podcast about race and class in America.

New hosts Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang go on a deep dive exploring how municipal divides impact racial and economic disparities in St. Louis.

In upcoming episodes, they will share stories about black mayors consolidating resources to better serve residents, the history behind the first black town in Missouri and how it was paved over to build the local airport, and what happened when powerful people tried to create a new mega city that could have diluted black political power for generations.

This podcast is for anyone interested in hearing stories that shed light on systemic racism in one of the country’s most segregated cities.

Listeners can subscribe now to We Live Here on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher or TuneIn or listen at welivehere.show. The podcast is a co-production of St. Louis Public Radio and PRX.