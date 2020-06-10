 Final Phase Of Interstate 255 Project In The Metro East Will Begin Saturday | St. Louis Public Radio

Final Phase Of Interstate 255 Project In The Metro East Will Begin Saturday

By 6 minutes ago
  • The Missouri Department of Transportation says commuters should expect delays along interstates 44, 70 and 270.
    The Illinois Department of Transportation will close a seven-mile stretch of I-255 next year to make major repairs to the road surface and bridges.
    FLICKR | ALEXANDER SVENSSON

Updated June 10 with new closure details

The Illinois Department of Transportation will completely close a three-mile stretch of Interstate 255 on Saturday for the second phase of major work on the roadway, the department announced Wednesday. 

Road crews will close the highway between I-64 and Illinois Route 15, now that the first phase of the project between I-55 and I-64 is finished.

IDOT officials encourage drivers to avoid the entire I-255 project between I-55 and IL-15 on Saturday as workers will close the whole interstate during parts of the day to make the switch. 

Officials expect this next closure will last until November with the whole highway ready to reopen for the Thanksgiving holiday.

IDOT officials also announced the Martin Luther King bridge will reopen in August. 

Updated Jan. 13 with exact closure dates

An IDOT spokesperson told St. Louis Public Radio the department expects the section of Interstate 255 between Collinsville Road and Interstate 64 will close on Feb. 1, 2020 and will re-open in June. The second section, from I-64 to Illinois Route 15, will close in June. IDOT expects the entire roadway will be open by Thanksgiving.

Original story from Oct. 22:

BELLEVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation will completely close a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 early next year. 

The major rehabilitation project spans Illinois Route 15 to Collinsville Road and includes resurfacing, significant bridge repairs and other safety improvements.

The construction area will be split into two halves divided by Interstate 64, IDOT District Eight Studies and Plans Engineer Tiffany Brase said. Next year, I-255 from Collinsville Road to I-64 will close first, with the southern portion from I-64 to Route 15 closing once the first section is complete.

“We’re saying approximately five months for each half,” she said. “A lot of that will depend on who the contractor is and the needs and methods he goes about to complete the work.”

Loading...

Most highways remain partially open during construction, but that would have extended the construction time and costs, Brase said. 

“Had we done this by typical stage construction, the project could have lasted anywhere from three to four years,” she said. “We are saving about $14 million overall by doing this as a full closure.”

Fully closing the highway also ensures greater safety for workers and a better overall product, Brase added.

IDOT suggests commuters use Illinois routes 3, 15, 157, 159 and 161 as alternates.

I-255 handles on average of 57,000 cars a day during its heaviest usage, Brase said. The department expects alternate routes in the region will see traffic increases of between 25% and 50%.

But some nearby residents have not yet started to consider those routes or how the closure may impact them.

“I really haven’t thought about it that much,” Belleville resident Calvin Lucas, 65, said. “It’ll be pretty inconvenient for awhile, but I guess we’ll have to deal with it.”

IDOT wants commuters who will be impacted by the closure aware of the project.

“With this project being constructed under two seperate total closures, we felt it was best to start getting the word out early to the public to let them know this was coming,” Brase said. The department doesn’t want people to be caught off guard by a closure in February.

The department already hosted one public meeting on Oct. 16. Brase said residents at that meeting were excited to see the major rehab project move forward.

The next meeting is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Clyde C. Jordan Center in East St. Louis. The department will host a final meeting at Wirth/Parks Middle School in Cahokia on Nov. 7.

Eric Schmid covers the Metro East for St. Louis Public Radio as part of the journalism grant program Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricDSchmid. 

Send questions and comments about this article to: feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Metro East
Illinois Department of Transportation
Tiffany Brase
Calvin Lucas
Interstate 255
Highways
Road Closure
Construction
Top Stories

Related Content

Edwardsville Approves Shopping Bag Fee. Will Other Metro East Cities Follow Its Lead?

By Teri Maddox | Belleville News-Democrat Oct 17, 2019
Mike and Vicki Blunt, of New Douglas, load their vehicle with groceries in single-use plastic bags at Schnucks in Edwardsville in March. The couple usually bring their own reusable bags, but on this day, they bought too many groceries and needed more.
Teri Maddow | Belleville News-Democrat

Edwardsville will become the first city in downstate Illinois to require retailers to charge for single-use plastic and paper shopping bags to help protect the environment.

Edwardsville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an ordinance that was first proposed by a grassroots organization called Bring Your Own Bag Glen-Ed. Members argued that single-use bags pollute land and water, harm wildlife and human health and waste resources.

Some Metro East Cities Could Lose Home Rule Taxing And Regulatory Powers In 2020

By Oct 17, 2019
The intersection of Collinsville and St. Louis Avenues in East St. Louis is where a mob of white rioters first gathered before they rampaged through the city, seeking out and killing black residents.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

BELLEVILLE — Illinois’ slow but steady population decline could jeopardize the home rule status some Metro East cities enjoy.

Home rule grants cities broad taxing and regulatory powers, making it easier to quickly tackle local issues and fund projects and services. Status is automatically granted to any Illinois city with more than 25,000 residents. Towns can also achieve home rule through a referendum, as Fairview Heights did. 

MidAmerica Airport Director’s Future Unclear As County Posts Job Listing For Position

By Kavahn Mansouri | Belleville News-Democrat Oct 15, 2019
Allegiant Airlines is the only passenger carrier at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.
Belleville News-Democrat

St. Clair County officials are being tight-lipped about a newly posted job listing airport director at the county-owned MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

MidAmerica’s website reveals a large, front-page call for applications for its director position, but does not give a clue about the future of the current director, Tim Cantwell.

Cantwell, who has served as the airport’s director for 17 years, declined to comment on the job listing Tuesday, forwarding all questions to St. Clair County Board Chairmen Mark Kern.