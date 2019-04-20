 First Look: Design For Proposed Professional Soccer Stadium In St. Louis Unveiled | St. Louis Public Radio

First Look: Design For Proposed Professional Soccer Stadium In St. Louis Unveiled

By 1 minute ago
  • Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    HOK
  • Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    HOK
  • Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Designs by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK show a open-air soccer stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level.
    HOK

Architects of a proposed future home to a professional soccer team in downtown St. Louis unveiled designs for a 22,500-seat stadium Saturday morning. 

The renderings show a rectangular, open-air stadium with a translucent canopy to protect spectators from weather and a field that sits 40 feet below street level. The design features entrances on all sides of the stadium and open views of the city to the north and east. It would be built just west of Union station. 

This rendering shows the design of one of the entrances to a proposed soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Credit HOK

The design by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK also includes an area of mixed-use retail, restaurants and gathering spaces that would be open year-round, according to a press release from the MLS4THELOU ownership group. 

The release of the proposed stadium design comes just days after Major League Soccer officials announced the organization would expand to include 30 teams. That decision came as a relief to soccer fans in St. Louis and Sacremento, California, two cities that were widely viewed as the top contenders for the league's final 28th expansion team bid. 

“It has been an amazing 36 hours for our effort to bring an MLS team to St. Louis," said Carolyn Kindle Betz, who leads the St. Louis ownership group, in a statement.

"With Major League Soccer’s announcement that the league will expand to 30 teams, combined with being able to share our initial stadium design plan, we are inching closer to making this a reality for St. Louis.”

If the league does award St. Louis a franchise, the stadium would host approximately 20 regular season MLS home games annually, according to the MLS4THELOU website. The venue could also be used to host collegiate and high school matches and tournaments, concerts and other events. 

This rendering shows the interior design of a proposed 22,500-seat soccer stadium that could be built in downtown St. Louis.
Credit HOK

Follow Brian on Twitter: @brianheff

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
MLS
Major League Soccer
HOK
Snow Kreilich Architects
Top Stories
Soccer

Related Content

As MLS Weighs St. Louis’ Bid, Board Of Aldermen Holds Off Expanding Port Authority

By Apr 15, 2019
St. Louis civic leaders, members of the Taylor family, which owns Enterprise Holdings, and World Wide Technology Jim Kavanaugh announced plans to form a bid to attract a Major League Soccer expansion team in St. Louis. Oct. 9, 2018.
File photo | Melody Walker | St. Louis Public Radio

The city of St. Louis will not expand its port authority — at least for now. That had been the plan aimed at helping St. Louis’ bid to land a Major League Soccer franchise.

But on Monday, the Board of Alderman did not consider port authority expansion during its final meeting of the session. Officials with both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office and the St. Louis Board of Aldermen do not believe the inaction will hurt St. Louis’ chances at joining the professional soccer league.

MLS Votes To Expand To 30 Teams, Improving St. Louis' Chance To Score Soccer Franchise

By Apr 19, 2019
St. Louis civic leaders, members of the Taylor family, which owns Enterprise Holdings, and World Wide Technology Jim Kavanaugh announced plans to form a bid to attract a Major League Soccer expansion team in St. Louis. Oct. 9, 2018.
File photo | Melody Walker | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 19 with MLS expansion plan details — The potential owners of a St. Louis Major League Soccer team are closer to reaching their goal. League Commissioner Don Garber says St. Louis and Sacramento will be asked to make another formal presentation to the league's expansion committee.

The announcement came Thursday after an owners’ meeting in Los Angeles. The league says it will expand by two teams. For months, it was looking to add only one franchise.