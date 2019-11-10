 Florissant Honor Guard Recognizes Service Members On Veterans Day | St. Louis Public Radio

Florissant Honor Guard Recognizes Service Members On Veterans Day

By 1 minute ago
  • James Hunt, the judge advocate at Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444, holds a military funeral honors coin. Hunt is a member of the post's honor guard.
    James Hunt, the judge advocate at Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444, holds a military funeral honors coin. Hunt is a member of the post's honor guard.
    Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of Florissant veterans will honor the service of the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day.

Ten members from the American Legion Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444 will perform military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The tight-knit group is known as the honor guard. 

Since 1992, the Florissant-based group has performed roughly 6,000 services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. 

James Hunt is the judge advocate at Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444. The 75-year-old Vietnam-era veteran said even though the job can take a toll, it’s worth it in the end.

“We consider it a great honor to be able to do this,” Hunt said. “Because we know what it means to them. And when you’re standing there and the service is over and a family member walks up with tears in their eyes and shakes your hand and says thank you, it makes it all worthwhile. It makes it all worthwhile.”

The honor guard was established by the state of Missouri and is administered by the National Guard. The honor guard performs services at Jefferson Barracks every week of the year, no matter the weather. 

During the service, the group fires off nine rounds from World War I-, II- and Korean War-era rifles. An electronic bugle is played. The family of the service member receives a folded flag, a military funeral honors coin and a card. 

Hunt said even though the services can be emotionally taxing, it’s important to recognize the veterans' contributions.

“We feel each service, and we realize the solemn moment that it is, but the person who provided the service to the nation deserves this,” Hunt said. “[They] deserve every bit of it.” 

The honor guard’s membership has dwindled in size throughout the years. Hunt said when he started a little more than a decade ago, the group had 25 members and did, at most, 16 services a day. That’s not the case these days. Most of the members in the honor guard are in their 70s and 80s, and the role does have its physical, mental and emotional demands. The Air Force veteran said as members age, they’re uncertain who will carry on the duty.

“We have made a lot of effort to try to get people just to join the post and also to participate in the honor guard,” Hunt said. “But the mentality of the current veterans coming out of Iraq and Afghanistan and other places like that, they’re not really orientated towards (veterans' service organizations) at this time. VSOs really exploded after World War II. And now most of your World War II and Korean veterans are dying off. So it’s a generational thing.”

Hunt hopes younger veterans will be encouraged to participate in the honor guard in the coming years.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Veterans Day
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
honor guard
Florissant Valley Memorial Post 444
American Legion
Top Stories

Related Content

Delving into the history of the Jefferson Barracks Military Post

By Nov 12, 2018
Mark Trout, president and CEO of the Missouri Civil War Museum, details the history of the Jefferson Barracks Military Post, the oldest operational military installation in the region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

 

St. Louis is often touted as “The Gateway to the West.” But Jefferson Barracks Military Post “is that gate,” Mark Trout, president and CEO of the Missouri Civil War Museum, told host Don Marsh. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Marsh and Trout discussed the history of Jefferson Barracks, its role in various wars and its cemetery.

Created in 1826, Jefferson Barracks is the oldest operational military installation in the region and was named after President Thomas Jefferson, who had died earlier that year. The historic site in south St. Louis County was strategically placed on a plateau that overlooks the Mississippi River.

The WWI hero from Missouri you don't know — but 'No Hard Feelings'

By Nov 12, 2018
Missourian John Lewis Barkley was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for actions he took Oct. 7, 1918. This image of him is from a painting done by Howard Chandler Christy in 1930.
National World War I Museum and Memorial

It’s likely you’ve never heard of John Lewis Barkley.

The Missouri native fought in World War I, winning the Congressional Medal of Honor and later writing a book about his experience. Yet his book, “No Hard Feelings!” and his name remain in relative obscurity, even as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of World War I’s end.

That surprises Steven Trout, who helped get the book reprinted under the title “Scarlet Fields” in 2014.

“I’m astonished, in fact, and I don’t really know the reason,” he told St. Louis Public Radio.

'Never forget': St. Louis veterans will call roll of Missourians who died in World War I

By Nov 9, 2018
Thomas Hoff, a museum educator with St. Louis County Parks, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans at the World War I memorial in downtown Clayton on Friday. Nov. 9, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As world leaders meet Sunday in France for a grand tribute marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, a group of St. Louis area veterans will gather at a stone picnic shelter at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County to solemnly call the roll of Missourians who died “over there.”

They plan to begin at 11:11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the beginning of the ceasefire a century ago that, in effect, ended the war. Each name will be followed by the tolling of a bell.

Former Dartmouth president details U.S. detachment from military service, Vietnam vets' experiences

By Nov 12, 2018
Military historian and former president of Dartmouth College James Wright is the author of the book "Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War." He's giving a lecture at the Missouri History Museum on Monday evening.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Much has changed about the nature of warfare in the 100 years since the end of World War I, including the percentage of American adults who have served in the U.S. military.

“I’m of the over-75 generation, [and] 52 percent of us are veterans,” former Dartmouth College president James Wright said Monday on St. Louis on the Air. “The Vietnam generation, about 37 percent are veterans. And of course the current generation, in their 20s and early 30s, it’s about 2 percent … it’s clear which way this demographic is moving.”

In conversation with host Don Marsh, the military historian was quick to add that while it’s a relief to have far smaller percentages of the nation’s young people heading off to war, it also means that fewer and fewer Americans understand “what it is that we’re asking them to do.”

Dooley supports expanding Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

By May 14, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 14, 2013 - St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley gave his "100 percent" support to giving Sylvan Springs Park to the federal government to expand Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The declaration came after two advocates for the move spoke during the St. Louis County Council's public forum, adding that the time was right to expand the cemetery for generations of war veterans.

Last Honor: St. Louis Call Center Schedules Veterans' Burials For All National Cemeteries

By May 24, 2019
Flags mark veterans graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on a past Memorial Day.
Flickr

About 30 times a day, Drayton Denson answers the phone at a call center in south St. Louis County that helps U.S. military veterans secure a grateful nation’s perpetual thank you: free burial, with honors, in a national cemetery.

Denson is one of about 80 Veterans Administration employees who work at the National Cemetery Scheduling Office on Lemay Ferry Road. They schedule burial times for the VA’s 136 national cemeteries that are located in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

American Legion Targets Gap Between Veterans And VA St. Louis Health Care

By Joseph Leahy Jul 15, 2014
Joseph Leahy / St. Louis Public Radio

The American Legion is looking for St. Louis-area veterans who need help getting medical services from the VA Health Care System.

The Legion has sent members from its “System Worth Saving Task Force” in Washington, D.C., to relay concerns directly from St. Louis-area veterans.

The three-person task force is meeting with the director of the local VA system today to bring up problems raised by veterans at a town hall-style meeting that it hosted Monday night, said Verna Jones, director of the Legion's Veterans Affairs Rehabilitation Division in Washington.