 Florissant Hotel Being Converted To House Coronavirus Patients If Need Arises | St. Louis Public Radio

Florissant Hotel Being Converted To House Coronavirus Patients If Need Arises

By 31 minutes ago
  • Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton announced the state had chosen a hotel in Florissant as the first alternate care site for COVID-19 patients in Missouri. The state's National Guard has been assisting with finding and staffing potential overflow locations.
    Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton announced the state had chosen a hotel in Florissant as the first alternate care site for COVID-19 patients in Missouri. The state's National Guard has been assisting with finding and staffing potential overflow locations.
    Missouri National Guard via Facebook

Missouri officials are at work converting a hotel in Florissant into an overflow facility to accommodate a potential surge in coronavirus patients, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.

The repurposed hotel could house patients with mild cases of COVID-19 or those who have tested positive but don’t have symptoms.

It’s the first “alternate care” site chosen by state officials and the Missouri National Guard to potentially relieve the burden in places that have high rates of the disease.

“These facilities are a contingency to offset any hospital shortfalls should they occur,” said Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard.

The location in Florissant is the Quality Inn, according to a spokesman for the National Guard. There is one Quality Inn in the city near the intersection of Dunn and Graham roads. A person who answered the phone at the hotel said they were not able to discuss any plans.

Gov. Parson said the state’s hospitals will likely be able to handle the number of patients sick with the coronavirus, and the alternate site is just a precaution.

The hotel would not operate as a proper hospital but would be a place for nurses and physicians to observe patients who could develop symptoms or those who are recovering from hospital stays, said Dave Dillon, spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association.

The Missouri National Guard is scouting for other hotels throughout the state to serve as alternate sites if hospitals become strained. 

Other states such as New York have repurposed sports arenas as makeshift hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hotels make sense in Missouri, according to the director of Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. Todd Richardson said many residents don’t live close to a large city with stadiums at the ready.

“It will allow the state to move more quickly. It’s a model that can be scaled as need arises, and it’s a model that can be used to support care delivery across our state,” Richardson said.

Officials expect the site in north St. Louis County to be ready for patients by next week.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
coronavirus
Hospitals
COVID-19
Missouri National Guard
Todd Richardson
Levon Cumpto
Florissant

Related Content

12 People Have Died From COVID-19 In St. Louis — All Were Black

By 3 hours ago
Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, speaks about the city's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at City Hall on March 12, 2020.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 8:18 p.m. with more information from St. Louis officials

All 12 people in St. Louis who died of COVID-19 were African Americans, the city’s health director wrote today in the St. Louis American.

Dr. Fred Echols wrote in an op-ed that the pandemic points to the health disparities in the St. Louis region, where black residents lack access to health care and have a high risk of diabetes and heart conditions.

St. Louis Hospitals Likely Won't Have Enough Room To Treat Every Coronavirus Patient

By Mar 24, 2020
Medical workers at Mercy Health's drive-through novel coronavirus test collection site are gathering samples from patients daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (March 16, 2020)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis doctors are worried that the region’s hospitals don’t have enough beds to treat the expected surge in patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The St. Louis metropolitan area has about 9,300 hospital beds, not including those in public hospitals, according to the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition. Nearly one-third of those beds are available.

But that likely won't be enough to treat more than 100,000 patients who could need emergency care throughout the outbreak, Harvard University researchers said in a recent report. 

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 6 minutes ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

9:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8

St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman has ordered residential care facilities to follow strict guidelines after dozens of nursing home residents at one facility in the county tested positive for COVID-19