Florissant Police Use Pepper Spray, Batons In Arrest Of 17 Protesters

Updated at 11:50 p.m., June 5 with arrest information

Florissant Police arrested 17 demonstrators Sunday night outside its headquarters and used batons and pepper spray to clear people from the department's parking lot.

Demonstrators have gathered for weeks in Florissant to protest police brutality and demand that police stop killing Black people. Dozens of protesters Sunday stood shoulder to shoulder, carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Some parked vehicles on North Lindbergh Boulevard to block traffic in front of the police station.

Shortly after 9 p.m., live streams of the protest showed police arresting several demonstrators and pushing the rest of the crowd onto the road. Officers dressed in riot gear hit protesters with batons and used pepper spray to drive the crowd back.



Police arrested 17 people and had two vehicles towed from the road. The department said in a Facebook post that several protesters committed property damage and threw "numerous objects" at officers.

Officers returned to the police station just after 10:30 p.m, after activists’ cars were towed and North Lindbergh Boulevard reopened to traffic.

Florissant has seen nearly a month of protests outside the city’s police headquarters after a white detective on the force drove his unmarked SUV into a Black man last month. The department fired Joshua Smith and he was charged with first-degree assault, assault in the fourth degree and armed criminal action.

Separately, another group of protesters gathered in front of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house Sunday night. The mayor has faced a wave of calls for her resignation after she read the names and addresses of activists during a Facebook live video on June 26.

