 Florissant Police Use Pepper Spray, Batons In Arrest Of 17 Protesters | St. Louis Public Radio

Florissant Police Use Pepper Spray, Batons In Arrest Of 17 Protesters

By & 14 minutes ago
  • Live streams of the protest showed members of the Florissant Police Department hitting protesters with batons, spraying them with pepper spray and making arrests.
    Live streams of the protest showed members of the Florissant Police Department hitting protesters with batons, spraying them with pepper spray and making arrests.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:50 p.m., June 5 with arrest information

Florissant Police arrested 17 demonstrators Sunday night outside its headquarters and used batons and pepper spray to clear people from the department's parking lot.

Demonstrators have gathered for weeks in Florissant to protest police brutality and demand that police stop killing Black people. Dozens of protesters Sunday stood shoulder to shoulder, carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Some parked vehicles on North Lindbergh Boulevard to block traffic in front of the police station.

Shortly after 9 p.m., live streams of the protest showed police arresting several demonstrators and pushing the rest of the crowd onto the road. Officers dressed in riot gear hit protesters with batons and used pepper spray to drive the crowd back.  

 Police arrested 17 people and had two vehicles towed from the road. The department said in a Facebook post that several protesters committed property damage and threw "numerous objects" at officers. 

Officers returned to the police station just after 10:30 p.m, after activists’ cars were towed and North Lindbergh Boulevard reopened to traffic. 

Florissant has seen nearly a month of protests outside the city’s police headquarters after a white detective on the force drove his unmarked SUV into a Black man last month. The department fired Joshua Smith and he was charged with first-degree assault, assault in the fourth degree and armed criminal action.

Separately, another group of protesters gathered in front of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house Sunday night. The mayor has faced a wave of calls for her resignation after she read the names and addresses of activists during a Facebook live video on June 26.

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Florissant
Florissant Police Department
Black Lives Matter
Police Brutality
Top Stories

Related Content

Protesters, Florissant Police Have Another Tense Night

By & Jun 21, 2020

Protesters against police brutality again took to the streets near the Florissant Police Department on Saturday, as tensions again flared between demonstrators and police.

Florissant police in riot gear shouted at protesters to “move back,” and called the gathering an unlawful assembly.

The crowd grew late Saturday as people angry at how police forcefully stopped the previous day's protest took to social media to urge others to come to Florissant.

Fired Florissant Officer Seen In New Video Hitting Man With Unmarked SUV

By Christine Byers & Sam Clancy | 5 On Your Side Jun 16, 2020
A video released Tuesday shows Florissant detective Joshua Smith veer from the road to strike a man with his vehicle.
A screenshot of the video provided by The Legal Solution Group

A second video showing a now-fired Florissant police officer hitting a man with an unmarked police vehicle was released Tuesday by the lawyers representing the victim.

Joshua Smith, who was caught by a residential surveillance camera striking a man with his unmarked police car on June 2, was terminated from the Florissant Police Department, Chief Timothy Fagan said last week. Now, the victim's lawyers are calling for Smith to be charged with assault.