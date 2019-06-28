Following Blues’ Stanley Cup Win, St. Louis Public Library Is Growing The Team’s Official Archive

Two and a half weeks ago, the St. Louis Blues made history with their first Stanley Cup, and the memories are still fresh for lifelong and recent fans alike. To help keep those memories alive for many years to come, St. Louis Public Library is encouraging people around the region to contribute Blues-related artifacts to the team’s official archive.

The growing collection is housed at Central Library, the library system's downtown branch. Available for public viewing by appointment, the archive got its start in 2016, when the library partnered with the Blues on an exhibit looking back on the team’s first five decades.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann talked about the archive and what sorts of materials the library is seeking to add to it with Amanda Bahr-Evola, manager of special collections and digital archives.

Listen to the conversation:

