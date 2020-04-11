Former Gov. Eric Greitens, Sheena Greitens End Their Marriage

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Sheena Greitens announced they were ending their marriage Saturday through a joint statement that appeared on social media.

“After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made the amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children,” wrote the couple. “For their sake, we ask for privacy and will not be commenting further on this private family matter.”

Greitens, a Republican, took office in 2017. He resigned about 18 months later after being enveloped by scandals regarding an extramarital affair and allegations of corruption.

The former governor has stayed mostly out of the public eye since leaving office. Sheena Greitens is an assistant professor of political science and director of the Institute for Korean Studies at the University of Missouri.

Questions about Greitens’ behavior spurred a handful of government investigations into his personal life, which led to a slew of troubling allegations. In the weeks before his resignation state lawmakers held a special session to consider impeachment proceedings.

Earlier this year, the Missouri Ethics Commission fined Greitens’ $178,000 for breaking campaign finance laws. The group said they couldn’t find any evidence that Greitens’ knew about the wrongdoing personally, but as the head of the campaign, he would be held responsible for the violations.

At the time, the commission dismissed several other allegations made against the Greitens’ campaign regarding its finances. The former governor viewed this as a victory and declared that he had been exonerated of wrongdoing.

