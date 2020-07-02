 Former St. Louis County Lawmaker Takes Over As Acting Missouri Democratic Party Chairman | St. Louis Public Radio

Former St. Louis County Lawmaker Takes Over As Acting Missouri Democratic Party Chairman

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Clem Smith, D-Velda Village Hills
    Former Rep. Clem Smith, D-Velda Village Hills, is now the acting chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party.
    File photo | Tim Bommel I House Communications

Citing her responsibilities as Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker is stepping away from her duties as Missouri Democratic Party chairwoman and turning over control to former state Rep. Clem Smith.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Baker said Smith, vice chairman of the party, “is the right person to lead our party at this critical moment.”

“My commitment to justice and service to our community has been a centerpiece of my career. In light of the recent developments in my position and the office of Jackson County prosecutor, I am stepping back from the role as chair of the Missouri Democratic Party,” Baker said. “The Missouri Democratic Party has long embraced inclusion and diversity, as well as the need to address racial injustices in our state and nation. Clem will rise to the challenges and recognizes the need for leadership at this time of great unrest.”

Smith is a Velda Village Hills native who served four terms in the Missouri House. He said in a statement, “I’m honored to be asked to help lead during one of the most important elections we’ve seen.”

“Between expanding Medicaid in August to restoring effective leadership in the Governor’s mansion in November, this election will have historic consequences,” Smith said.

Baker became chair of the party after the 2018 election in which Democrats lost a U.S. Senate seat and made no gains in the Missouri General Assembly. 

This year, the party has a number of major focuses — including electing state Auditor Nicole Galloway as governor and capturing several Republican-held state Senate seats. National Democratic groups are also planning to pour money into Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp’s bid to unseat GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.

Whether any of that happens may depend on the presidential race, as the national environment often influences Missouri's statewide and legislative contests. President Donald Trump’s nearly 19-point victory in 2016 almost certainly helped Republicans win up and down the ballot.

And the party’s fate may also be tied to whether candidates like Galloway can resurrect an urban-suburban-rural coalition that carried candidates like Claire McCaskill and Jay Nixon to statewide victories.

That may not be a slam dunk, as Republican candidates have racked up huge margins in rural counties throughout the past few election cycles — and dominated traditionally Democratic suburbs like Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Democrats, though, have gained significant ground in St. Louis County, the state’s largest population center. 

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Clem Smith
Top Stories
Jean Peters Baker
Missouri Democratic Party
2020 Missouri elections
2020 Elections

Related Content

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Making Absentee Voting Easier For Some In Pandemic

By & Jun 4, 2020
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has approved a petition to allow Missouri voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation allowing people at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus to vote absentee without needing an additional notarized statement. 

“Any Missourian affected by COVID-19 should still be able to vote, including those who are sick or considered at-risk,” Parson said in a statement. “I applaud Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Dan Shaul, and the rest of the legislature for taking this important step, which provides Missourians with a safe and secure way to vote while still safeguarding our elections and ballot process.”

Politically Speaking: Outgoing Ferguson Mayor Knowles On How His City Changed Since Michael Brown

By Jun 15, 2020
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles takes the oath of office at Ferguson City Hall Tuesday night.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

James Knowles III was taking down tents with his father at the Ferguson Farmers Market on Aug. 9, 2014, the day one of his city’s police officers shot and killed Michael Brown. He learned about the shooting that would spark months of protests in his town and elsewhere through a phone call from Ferguson’s city manager.

“It was one of those things at 12:30 or so on an August Saturday … if the city manager’s calling me, it’s probably nothing good,” Knowles said.

Nearly six years after Brown’s death sparked change and protests in the north St. Louis County city, Knowles is stepping down as mayor tomorrow due to term limits and turning the job over to Ella Jones. On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Knowles reflected on a consequential tenure in office that changed his town — and his life.

Politically Speaking: Rich Finneran Makes His Case To Take On Missouri Attorney General Schmitt

By Jun 22, 2020
Rich Finneran
Courtesy of Rich Finneran

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Democratic attorney general candidate Rich Finneran talks about his bid to unseat Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt — and his priorities for the office. 

Finneran is running against Elad Gross in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. Gross’ appearance on Politically Speaking will be posted later this week.