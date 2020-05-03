 Fort Leonard Wood Asks For Help To Enforce Social Distancing | St. Louis Public Radio

Fort Leonard Wood Asks For Help To Enforce Social Distancing

  • Provided photo from Fort Leonard Wood, taken April 2020
    Face coverings and hand-washing stations are now part of field training at Fort Leonard Wood. Leaders there want soldiers' and civilians' help in making sure everyone follows those rules.
    Fort Leonard Wood

Unlike other areas of Missouri where health officials believe the peak of coronavirus passed more than a week ago, Fort Leonard Wood has yet to see the worst, post leaders say. And they are asking for help to make sure people follow the rules.

According to the latest data, the virus may continue to spread at Fort Leonard Wood, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin said.

“The trend of cases, community spread and community testing in our region do not indicate that we are on a downward slope or side of this curve,” Martin said.

Fort Leonard Wood is requiring soldiers and civilians to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Commanders also are asking everyone to help make sure guidelines are followed.

“If you see someone standing at Starbucks not wearing a face covering, politely go up and ask them to fix themselves,” Sgt. Maj. James Breckenridge said. “And if they don’t comply, get a name, get a description, and let us know so we can take care of that one individual.”

Martin has said the Army will use all of its disciplinary and legal power to enforce any directive, including coronavirus-related orders.

Pulaski County, home of Fort Leonard Wood, has had more than 30 cases of coronavirus and one death, far fewer than most rural counties that have case counts in the single digits. Department of Defense rules do not allow military installations to disclose how many cases they have on post.

Martin said she is carefully looking at what the state and adjacent local governments are doing in terms of reopening businesses and relaxing rules. But she said those won’t always work for a large military installation.

“Our controls may be different than outside our gates, because our situation, with people coming from across the United States, our health care beneficiaries, and our mission are different,” Martin said.

Martin has extended Fort Leonard Wood’s emergency health declaration until May 24.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 14 hours ago
CareSTL Health's COVID-19 testing site in north St. Louis will reopen on April 27.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

4 p.m. Saturday, May 2

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Saturday that the numbers of patients in the ICUs and those on ventilators have increased slightly, as have the number of hospitalizations. There are now 178 patients in intensive care, up from 164 on Friday. And there are 118 people on ventilators, up from 112 Friday.

New Recruits Again Arriving At Fort Leonard Wood

By Apr 22, 2020
Online screen shot from 4/22 virtual town hall meeting
Facebook

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday that it is lifting the suspension of new recruits going to basic and advanced training at bases like Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood.

That means hundreds of new soldiers will be arriving at Fort Leonard Wood amid concerns of spreading coronavirus.

The base’s commander, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, said the new soldiers’ experience will be vastly different than before, including numerous coronavirus precautions.

Missouri Allows Professional License Reciprocity For Military Spouses

By Apr 21, 2020
Gov. Mike Parson signs the legislation that has Missouri recognize professional licesnes of military spouses that move into the state. 4-21-20
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4 p.m. with Gov. Mike Parson signing the bill

Some spouses of military members will have an easier time finding a job when they move to Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed legislation to have Missouri honor the professional licenses that military spouses hold from other states.

Parson said the move will help military spouses avoid hiccups in their careers when they relocate to Missouri, and will also help fill open jobs.

Parson and some lawmakers have expressed interest in expanding the program to non-military families to help make the state more attractive.

Military Families Wait To See Their Loved Ones Who Graduated From Fort Leonard Wood

By Apr 19, 2020
Fort Leonard Wood, taken 7-26-19
File photo | Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds of soldiers who graduated from training at Fort Leonard Wood should be at their next post, but travel restrictions due to the coronavirus have stalled those movements.

It also means that family members have not been able to see their loved ones in the brief windows between assignments.

Alex Englemann of Stockton, California, graduated from basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood more than three weeks ago. His father, John, was on his way to Missouri for the graduation ceremony, but turned around when it was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Confirmed Coronavirus Case At Fort Leonard Wood Won’t Slow Down Training

By Mar 25, 2020
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin spoke on Facebook Live about the confirmed coronavirus case at Fort Leonard Wood 03-25-20 screenshot from Facebook
Facebook

FORT LEONARD WOOD — Maj. Gen. Donna Martin returned to Facebook on Wednesday in what was billed as a virtual town hall meeting to praise the procedures in place to keep the coronavirus in check.

The briefing came days after the first confirmed case of the virus at the installation in Missouri’s Ozarks that has tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians coming through every year.

Martin said the infected soldier was on leave in New York before the Department of Defense banned such travel. The soldier returned to base, followed protocol and reported for a medical check.

Fort Leonard Wood Continues Troop Training But Limits Movement As Coronavirus Intensifies

By Mar 18, 2020
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin spoke at a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook to talk about Fort Leonard Wood's response to coronavirus (Facebook screen capture from 03-18-20)
Facebook

Maj. Gen. Donna Martin took to Facebook on Wednesday to hold a virtual town hall meeting on Fort Leonard Wood’s response to coronavirus concerns, and delivered a message of some things being exactly the same and some very different.

All troop training exercises and classes, including basic training, will continue. New recruits from all over the country will still come to the military installation in Missouri’s Ozarks to take the first steps toward becoming a soldier.

But service members and their families on base face significant restrictions in travel. All personal leave has been canceled, and travel is only allowed in military-approved scenarios where COVID-19 screening protocols are in effect.