 Fort Leonard Wood Restores Building And Mural To Honor Segregation-Era Soldiers | St. Louis Public Radio

Fort Leonard Wood Restores Building And Mural To Honor Segregation-Era Soldiers

By 47 minutes ago
  • Sammie Ellis (center, in white) joins family members and leaders at Fort Leonard Wood to cut the ribbon at Countee Hall, named for her uncle, Samuel Countee.
    Sammie Ellis (center, in white) joins family members and leaders at Fort Leonard Wood to cut the ribbon at Countee Hall, named for her uncle, Samuel Countee.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

The mostly nondescript Building 2101 at Fort Leonard Wood was the home of the Black Officers' Club before the Army was desegregated in 1948. 

The building had been slated for demolition, but a preservation effort restored it. The goal is to honor African American soldiers who served in difficult times.

The restoration included a mural by Staff Sgt. Samuel Countee painted above the fireplace in 1945. Countee’s niece, Sammie Ellis, said the project honors the values of her uncle and his fellow soldiers.

“They were going forward to represent the country and defend it,” Ellis said. “And I believe what my uncle did exemplifies what we should all be about.”

The building, now known as Countee Hall, will be used for classes, meetings and a memorial to segregation-era service members.

The mural painted by Samuel Countee, now restored and located over the fire place in Countee Hall, formerly the Black Officers' Club at Fort Leonard Wood.
Credit Fort Leonard Wood

Robert Stanton, a member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation which worked on the effort, said it’s meaningful the project was supported by and completed by soldiers and civilians of all races.

“All of us share a responsibility in contributing to the preservation of our collective heritage,” Stanton said. “And I said collective, in that the story and the richness of this place is not only important to African Americans, but indeed to all citizens.”

Fort Leonard Wood held a ribbon cutting for the restored building Tuesday. Base commander Maj. General Donna Martin, the first African American woman to lead Fort Leonard Wood, spoke at the event.

Martin said it’s important for the Army to remember all of its past. 

“This is a tangible piece of the segregated Army experience,” she said.

The building is one of only two World War II-era segregated officers' clubs in the country still standing. It was built by German POWs at the base.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Fort Leonard Wood
World War II
Art
Samuel Countee
Top Stories

Related Content

New 'fully immersive' virtual system helps train troops at Fort Leonard Wood

By Robert Koenig Aug 9, 2012

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 9, 2012 - WASHINGTON – Moving through a carpeted room at Fort Leonard Wood, a squad of soldiers – equipped with headsets, helmet-mounted video screens and rifles with virtual bullets – view their avatars taking action in a simulated firefight in Afghanistan.

It’s what’s called a “fully immersive” training session – a military gamer’s dream that involves footsoldiers with backpack processors who learn Army tactics and rules by watching their on-screen avatars move through a limitless number of virtual scenarios.

On-Base Housing Complaints Down at Fort Leonard Wood

By Jul 26, 2019
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Responding to a Department of Defense mandate that all military bases improve housing conditions, Fort Leonard Wood has hired more staff and made it easier for soldiers and their families to report problems. 

The base is reporting those changes have reduced complaints and sped up repairs.

Missouri High Schools Honor Graduates Who Join Armed Forces

By May 1, 2019
Steelville High School senior Caleb Dicus is honored at the event in Waynesville for his decision to enlist in the Army. More than 90 students from 12 high schools were recognized.
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Many high school students choose college as their destination after graduation, and receive lots of attention for that decision. A collection of high schools near Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood wanted to bring that same recognition to students who join the military.

Combat Engineers Compete At Fort Leonard Wood To Prove They Are The Army's Best Sappers

By Apr 11, 2019
Staff Sergeants Bradley Miller and Rafael Agosto are one of the teams from Fort Leonard Wood in the Best Sapper Competition.
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

“Sapper” is the Army’s nickname for the combat engineers who take on a variety of duties all centered around clearing the way for infantry to get where they need to go.

The name comes from the French word “sappe,” meaning to undermine and collapse a wall.

This week, 50 two-person teams of sappers from around the world are at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks to compete against each other in an event designed to test the wide-ranging skills a sapper needs.