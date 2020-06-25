 Friday: At 20, Nelly's 'Country Grammar' Still Makes St. Louis Proud | St. Louis Public Radio
Nelly's released his debut solo album, "Country Grammar" on June 27, 2000.
Twenty years ago, a record release on June 27 changed the course of St. Louis’ presence in the hip-hop world and overall cultural identity. Cornell Haynes Jr., aka Nelly, debuted his first solo album, “Country Grammar,” bringing national attention to St. Louis’ distinct accent and steez. 

Nelly introduced the streets of north St. Louis to the world with the music video to the album’s title track. St. Louisans recall the local places where the video was filmed, as well as seeing friends and family members in the video dancing and proclaiming: “I’m from the Lou and I’m proud.” 

The album rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is in a rare class of hip-hop albums to be awarded a diamond certification, having sold more than 10 million copies. 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with filmmaker and art director, Vango Jones, about Nelly’s impact on St. Louisans’ identities and impact in the hip-hop world. Jones is a St. Louis native, and he recently wrote an in-depth piece for the St. Louis American about how “Country Grammar” helped shape St. Louis pride in many aspects, from sports to fashion. 

