Friday: Arts United STL Brings Heavy Hitters Together For A Virtual Showstopper

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When was the last time you saw the St. Louis metro’s most prestigious arts organizations all sharing the same bill? If you can’t remember, you may want to tune in Sunday.

That evening, more than a dozen local organizations including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Muny and Repertory Theatre St. Louis will perform a telethon-style benefit concert under some very unusual circumstances — not limited to the event’s host, actress Andrea Purnell, performing her role from a near-empty Powell Hall. Other participants stitched together their pieces virtually, editing submissions by individual performers to create ensemble pieces.

The benefit was spearheaded by Opera Theatre of St. Louis to benefit the Regional Arts Commission's Artist Relief Fund. And on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Opera Theatre General Director Andrew Jorgensen will explain the financial needs that inspired the event, as well as the difficulties that go into producing such a large group undertaking in an age of social distancing.

Related Event

What: Arts United STL

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020

