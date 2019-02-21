Friday: Bidding Farewell To Johnny Mac's Brick-And-Mortar Locations

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sporting-goods company Johnny Mac's recently announced it was being acquired by a Texas company and will close its retail locations, including five in the St. Louis region.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Bob McArthur, president of Johnny Mac’s, which has been in business for more than 50 years.

