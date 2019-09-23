Friday: Brian Owens To Feature, Honor Fellow Ferguson Native Michael McDonald This Weekend

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The artistic path of Brian Owens has long charted both tribute territory and totally new ground, and Owens is known to navigate both well. The local singer-songwriter’s 2017 album “Soul of Cash” premiered via Rolling Stone, and that same year Owens released the song “For You,” showcasing the vocals of five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald alongside his own.

McDonald and Owens share a hometown — Ferguson, Missouri — and are collaborating musically again this Sunday during a benefit concert at the Touhill Performing Arts Center celebrating McDonald’s legacy.

Owens will join St. Louis on the Air’s Sarah Fenske on Friday to discuss the event, which is billed as “A Night for Life” and also features “The Voice” contestant Kennedy Holmes. Owens will also discuss his journey as a musician and community activist.

In addition to continuing to record original music as well as timeless classics, Owens heads up LIFE Arts, a locally focused nonprofit that provides underserved young people with artistic resources, mentorship and positive experiences. He’s also an artist-in-residence at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

That local involvement so close to his heart hasn’t kept him from making his mark nationally, too, over the years. Owens’ past gigs include venues ranging from New York’s Apollo Theatre to the World Series, and he also performed for former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2012.

Related Event

What: A Night for LIFE with Michael McDonald, Brian Owens & Kennedy Holmes

When: 7:30 p.m.Sunday, September 29, 2019

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

NOTE: Tickets are required for this event and are available here.

