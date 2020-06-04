Friday: Children In Foster Care Facing Even Greater Challenges During The Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost everyone, but the epidemic poses unique challenges to children in foster care.

“Children come into foster care through no fault of their own; they’ve been abused or neglected, and that carries layers of trauma,” said Rita Soronen, CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“Then add to that this COVID-19 pandemic, where children are at elevated risk. Because they have those layers of trauma, their systems tend to be more susceptible to health care issues.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Soronen about the unique challenges facing kids in foster care right now. Also joining the conversation will be St. Louis-based foster care recruiter Edna Green, who recently helped in the adoption of three St. Louis siblings. We’ll also talk with their newly adoptive mother, Celeste Scott.

