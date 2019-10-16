Friday: Clearing Up Misconceptions About Being Intersex

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Being born intersex isn’t limited to ambiguous genitalia. There’s a plethora of intersex conditions, about 150. Some of them require surgical intervention, some don’t. And while the condition is common, there are still a lot of misconceptions about it. These misconceptions are what lead parents to allow surgical interventions that strip away the autonomy of an individual and expose them to irreversible physical damage.

Dr. Christopher Lewis says even medical professionals can get it wrong. He is a pediatric endocrinologist at Washington University in St. Louis and medical director of the Differences of Sex Development (DSD) Clinic at the St. Louis Children's Hospital.

“Even within the medical community, sometimes people confuse intersex persons with transgender individuals. And those are distinctly different concepts” he said. “Very few medical providers feel comfortable having discussions related to biological sex and gender identity, which does play a big role in intersex health.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Lewis will join host Sarah Fenske to dispell those misconceptions. They’ll be joined by Jordan Braxton of Pride St. Louis, who was born intersex but didn’t find out until she was 57 years old.

