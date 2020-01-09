 Friday: Congressman Clay Discusses Opposition To Trump And Airport Privatization | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Congressman Clay Discusses Opposition To Trump And Airport Privatization

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

U.S. Congressman William Lacy Clay Jr. (D-St. Louis) was a surprisingly vocal critic of St. Louis’ exploration of airport privatization. He was also an unusually early advocate for the impeachment of President Trump. 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Clay will join us by phone to discuss his reasons for these positions, as well as his thoughts on Trump’s strike against a top Iranian general.  

Have a question or comment for Congressman Clay? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

“Gun violence is a public health emergency,” Clay said. 