 Friday: Downtown St. Louis Businesses Are Ready For Cardinals’ Boost | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Downtown St. Louis Businesses Are Ready For Cardinals’ Boost

By 5 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. Here’s how to listen live.

With Wednesday night’s win, the St. Louis Cardinals advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2014. 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Missy Kelley, the CEO of Downtown St. Louis, Inc., about the economic boost the Cardinals’ success is providing to the St. Louis metro. They’ll also talk about Ballpark Village’s new high-end housing options, and Kelley will share her top picks for businesses that have opened downtown in recent years.

What is your favorite spot to frequent close to Busch Stadium? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Downtown
Downtown STL
Economic Development
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

New Book Details Cardinals' History — 'From A Park, To A Stadium, To A Little Piece Of Heaven'

By Sep 18, 2019
Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, is located in the heart of downtown.
Joe Penniston | Flickr

Attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in the middle of downtown St. Louis is quite a different experience from going to a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the stadium is surrounded by parking lots.

In her new book, historian Connie Sexauer argues that a stadium in the midst of the city brings people of different socioeconomic backgrounds together, and it shapes the culture of the businesses and neighborhoods that reside nearby.

Putting the 'village' in Ballpark Village: 2nd phase gets underway with residential options

By Dec 14, 2017
Officials and dignitaries used ceremonial shovels to symbolically break ground on the second phase of Ballpark Village on Dec. 14, 2016.
Holly Edgell | St. Louis Public Radio

The second phase of Ballpark Village got underway Thursday, and, at the heart of it all, will be a luxury apartment building. The St. Louis Cardinals and development partner, the Cordish Companies, are betting that people will pay top dollar to live at One Cardinal Way, at the corner of Clark Avenue and South Broadway.

A nearby office tower will be the first Class A office building constructed in downtown St. Louis since Metropolitan Square opened in 1989. At the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III announced that PriceWaterhouseCoopers will be the lead tenant. 

Cardinals' first Pride Night attracts small protest, much bigger counterprotest

By Aug 25, 2017
After protesting the presence of Westboro Baptist Church members outside Busch Stadium on Cardinals Pride Night, demonstrators lie in the street in honor of Kiwi Herring, a black trans woman who was killed by St. Louis police this week. Aug. 25, 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Cardinals held their first Pride Night at Busch Stadium on Friday.

The Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church had promised a protest and delivered a small one. Six church members stood across from the stadium at Clark St. and Broadway Ave. before the game holding up signs.

But the anti-LGBTQ protest was hard to notice behind the sea of counterprotesters standing in front of them.