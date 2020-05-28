Friday: Drury Hotels Exec Runs Entire Length Of Katy Trail For Hospitality Workers

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Longtime St. Louisan Eric Strand has worked in the hospitality industry for nearly 40 years, doing many different jobs before becoming the chief operating officer for Drury Hotels. And when the COVID-19 crisis left many frontline hospitality workers in the lurch, Strand wanted to do something to help them out.

So last week, he set up a GoFundMe charity page and challenged himself to run the entire length of the Katy Trail system — more than 240 miles — in hopes of raising money for those affected.

To say the idea proved a success would be an understatement. Over the course of just seven days, Strand’s effort blew well past the original goal he’d set of $10,000, raising more than $40,000.

Meanwhile, Strand — a passionate long-distance runner — set out near Kansas City, Missouri, and ultimately finished the 240-plus-mile trek in just three days and a little over 14 hours, beating out the previous fastest known time of three days and about 18 hours.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Strand about his experience running the Katy Trail, the response to his GoFundMe page and his hopes for hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Are you a long-distance runner? Got a question or comment for Eric Strand, who just set a fastest known time, covering the entire length of the Katy Trail? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.