Friday: Ed Wheatley Discusses 'Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues

In 2016, Ed Wheatley retired from his job as an engineer at AT&T. But Wheatley has kept busy — to the point that Reedy Press recently published his third book in as many years. Wheatley’s “Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues” surveys the city’s rich baseball history, from the Major Leaguers who got their start here to the semi-pro and amateur leagues that flourished for decades.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wheatley will join us to talk about the book and the remarkable facts he uncovered about baseball’s 160 years in St. Louis. He’ll discuss the Khoury League, which began here in 1934, the Negro Leagues that provided a home for some gifted players shut out of the big leagues, and the high school and college teams that proved a major source of talent for the St. Louis Cardinals and more.

We invite listeners who played in the area’s semi-pro and amateur leagues to join the conversation.

