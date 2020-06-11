 Friday: Ed Wheatley Discusses 'Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Ed Wheatley Discusses 'Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues

The Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club has built upon baseball's rich history in St. Louis.
Credit Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2016, Ed Wheatley retired from his job as an engineer at AT&T. But Wheatley has kept busy — to the point that Reedy Press recently published his third book in as many years. Wheatley’s “Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues” surveys the city’s rich baseball history, from the Major Leaguers who got their start here to the semi-pro and amateur leagues that flourished for decades.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wheatley will join us to talk about the book and the remarkable facts he uncovered about baseball’s 160 years in St. Louis. He’ll discuss the Khoury League, which began here in 1934, the Negro Leagues that provided a home for some gifted players shut out of the big leagues, and the high school and college teams that proved a major source of talent for the St. Louis Cardinals and more.   

We invite listeners who played in the area’s semi-pro and amateur leagues to join the conversation. 

What: Book signing for “Baseball in St. Louis: From Little Leagues to Major Leagues”

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020

Where: Christopher’s (127 E. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122)

How Major League Baseball’s First Female Owner Came To Lead The Cardinals

By Oct 8, 2019
Helene Britton in the baseball stands with her children, Marie and Frank DeHaas Britton. She sold the St. Louis Cardinals in 1918, before being able to pass the team to her son.
Missouri Historical Society Collections

The majority women ownership group at the helm of St. Louis' new professional soccer team is continuing a line of female sports ownership in the region that extends to the early 1900s.

While many St. Louisans recall that the National Football League's Rams were owned by Georgia Frontiere for much of the team's time in the Midwest, they might not know the Cardinals also had a female owner.

And she just so happened to be the first female owner in Major League Baseball history.

New Book Details Cardinals' History — 'From A Park, To A Stadium, To A Little Piece Of Heaven'

By Sep 18, 2019
Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, is located in the heart of downtown.
Joe Penniston | Flickr

Attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in the middle of downtown St. Louis is quite a different experience from going to a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the stadium is surrounded by parking lots.

In her new book, historian Connie Sexauer argues that a stadium in the midst of the city brings people of different socioeconomic backgrounds together, and it shapes the culture of the businesses and neighborhoods that reside nearby.

How The St. Louis Browns Integrated Major League Baseball In The Region

By Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020 Ed Wheatley
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Jackie Robinson famously integrated Major League Baseball, taking the field for the National League’s Brooklyn Dodgers in April 1947. And the American League followed a few months later, when the Cleveland Indians put Larry Doby into the lineup.

But right behind Cleveland were the St. Louis Browns. Just 12 days later, the team played its first black player. And two days after that, the Browns became the first club to put two black players into a game when Willard Brown and Hank Thompson took the field. That milestone was all the more remarkable in light of this fact: It would take the St. Louis Cardinals another seven years to integrate. 

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, author Ed Wheatley explained what led the Browns to break the city’s Major League Baseball color barrier. 