Friday: Hip-Hop Artist Tef Poe Heads To Jordan In Efforts To Foster Diplomacy Through Music

St. Louis-based hip-hop artist Kareem Jackson, who goes by the stage name Tef Poe, has often traveled across the world to share his musical craft and to also raise awareness about how social justice issues often intertwine across borders.

His travels will continue next week to the Middle-Eastern country of Jordan as part of Next Level, a U.S. State Department-sponsored cultural exchange program that seeks to use artistic collaboration and social engagement to enhance people-to-people diplomacy, especially among young audiences.

Jackson was named one of the U.S. cultural ambassadors, and his group will focus on teaching the components of hip-hop — rapping, DJing, beat making, break dancing, graffiti, beat box, vocal percussion — to help aspiring hip-hop artists in Jordan.

