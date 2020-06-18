Friday: How The City Museum And Other Hands-On Places Got Ready To Reopen

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis’ beloved City Museum has long prided itself on having very few rules — “don’t run” being one of them. But when the 600,000-square-foot playland reopened Wednesday after months without visitors, it had a host of new policies and procedures in place.

Those new rules are designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even while allowing guests access to the giant tunnels and slides that have long been the museum’s raison d’etre — well, most of them, anyway. In addition to some features being closed, now visitors have to reserve their spots ahead of time. If they’re over 9 years old, they have to wear masks. And the museum will be given a complete cleaning between groups of visitors.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, general manager Rick Erwin will discuss the museum’s new protocols, and the difficulty of bringing order to a place that has long promised near-total freedom. The conversation will also include pre-taped remarks from other St. Louis institutions grappling with similar issues, such as the Magic House and the St. Louis Science Center.

