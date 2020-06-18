 Friday: How The City Museum And Other Hands-On Places Got Ready To Reopen | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: How The City Museum And Other Hands-On Places Got Ready To Reopen

By 22 minutes ago

Adult visitors to the City Museum are now required to wear masks, among other changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis’ beloved City Museum has long prided itself on having very few rules — “don’t run” being one of them. But when the 600,000-square-foot playland reopened Wednesday after months without visitors, it had a host of new policies and procedures in place. 

Those new rules are designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even while allowing guests access to the giant tunnels and slides that have long been the museum’s raison d’etre — well, most of them, anyway. In addition to some features being closed, now visitors have to reserve their spots ahead of time. If they’re over 9 years old, they have to wear masks. And the museum will be given a complete cleaning between groups of visitors.  

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, general manager Rick Erwin will discuss the museum’s new protocols, and the difficulty of bringing order to a place that has long promised near-total freedom. The conversation will also include pre-taped remarks from other St. Louis institutions grappling with similar issues, such as the Magic House and the St. Louis Science Center.

What museum activity did you miss most during the shutdown? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
City Museum
coronavirus
St. Louis Science Center
The Magic House
Museums
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Homebound Fans Take A Peek At Their Favorite Cultural Organizations Online

By Apr 8, 2020
Aaron Sprowl (left) and Charmaine Vonkriegenbergh dive in a tank at St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station while Amber Lanwermeyer relays questions from folks watching at home. [4/8/20]
St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station via Facebook

The doors to St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station are closed to the public for the foreseeable future. But frequent visitors to the aquarium can still return there through video livestreams, available on Facebook.

They recently got a peek inside with a virtual scuba diving lesson from general curator Aaron Sprowl as he swam around a water tank, surrounded by fish.

His mask was equipped with a headset that allowed him to talk to the audience at home. The diving livestream was one way aquarium employees are staying in touch with the facility’s audience and providing some content for would-be visitors who are sheltering at home. 

Whimsy and a Ferris wheel highlight City Museum's new rooftop attractions

By Christian Losciale Jun 9, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, June 9, 2009 - There's a science to working a Ferris wheel, especially when it's on the 11th story of a building.

"I have to balance little kids with (adults)," said Michael Kraichely, who operates the Ferris wheel located 11-stories high, on the City Museum's rooftop.