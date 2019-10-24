Friday: How To Help Children With Disabilities This Halloween

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

All month long, families have channeled their spooky senses and prepped their homes for Halloween. Decorations, costumes and candy all have to set the right vibe. But parents of children with intellectual or developmental disabilities have additional things to consider when preparing for the holiday, particularly for children whose disabilities aren’t visible.

An estimated one in 59 children in the United States is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder each year, so it’s very likely that a child with a disability will be stopping by your house this Halloween.

To help ensure a successful Halloween for children with disabilities, Jeanne Marshall and Melanie Mills of Easterseals Midwest will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air with guest host Jeremy D. Goodwin. Marshall is the organization’s executive vice president of services and chief program officer. Mills is the director of autism services.

Easterseals Midwest recommends some helpful hints to keep in mind for an autism and disability-friendly trick-or-treating experience:

Consider avoiding flashing or excessive lights and loud music when putting up yard or house decorations, as these can be overwhelming to children with disabilities and could even cause seizures.

Try asking questions children can respond to by pointing or showing the answer, and don’t press them or withhold their candy.

Make sure everyone, including those with allergies and dietary restrictions, can get a treat by offering some toys or trinkets.

If a child is taking a long time to choose or is rooting through the candy, be patient, as they may want a closer look to ensure they get the candy they want.

Be aware that some children with disabilities may have less developed motor skills, making it hard to just grab one piece of candy.

Maturity levels and the interests of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities don’t always line up with age, so a teenager or young adult might come to your door.

