Friday: How Local Clergy Are Maintaining Community Virtually

Over the past few weeks, local sites of worship have had to recalibrate how they serve their congregations during a time when coming together can do more harm than good.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a 30-day stay-at-home order last weekend. The restrictions require people to remain in their homes whenever possible as part of an ongoing effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. There are a number of exceptions to the stay-at-home order, city and county officials said, but religious sites aren’t one of them.

So, many clergy have urged their members to practice their faith at home for the time being.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will explore how the at-home services have panned out for local congregations — many who have turned to hosting Zoom meetings or Facebook Live streams. In some cases, they’ve seen increased viewership and comradery.

Joining the discussion will be the Rev. Matt Miofsky of the Gathering, and Rabbi Susan Talve of Central Reform Congregation. Also included will be comments from Father Craig Holway of St. Joan of Arc Parish, and Imam Hamid Malik of Baitul Hafeez Mosque.

