Friday: How Low And No-Proof Cocktails Are Fomenting A Drinking Revolution

Elmwood beverage director Dave Greteman showcases a booze-free cocktail.
Credit Emily Woodbury | St. Louis Public Radio

Getting drunk at dinner is sooo 2010. Some of the area’s most buzz-worthy bars are now focused on drinks that won’t get you buzzed. That includes Elmwood. 

At this one-year-old Maplewood hotspot, the roster of booze-free cocktails is just as interesting and complex as that of their liquor-fueled cousins. The restaurant is also serving drinks it calls “low-ABV,” offering a taste of spirits without condemning you to a raging headache the next morning.  

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Elmwood beverage director Dave Greteman will spill secrets of these new-school cocktails. He’ll talk about how bartenders develop drinks that have the rich mouthfeel of a Manhattan without all the booze. And he’ll share how the low and no-proof ABV options on Elmwood’s menu are changing the dynamic at its bar. 

