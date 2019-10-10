Friday: How A St. Louis Official Wants To Bridge The Class, Racial Divide With A $10/Hour Open Bar

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

An open bar at an affordable price in a hip area offering quality drinks and an accommodating atmosphere might seem like too much to ask for. But a St. Louis city official says he’s offering just that.

The city’s recorder of deeds, Michael Butler, says he noticed that segregation in the St. Louis goes beyond housing and school districts. Even bars are divided in terms of race and class.

So Butler drew upon his party organizing skills from his college days and founded Open Concept — a Cherokee Street bar where patrons pay $10 an hour for access to batched cocktails on draft, beer, and wine. He promises there is no catch — no skimping on alcohol or cups filled to the rim with ice.

Butler will join host Sarah Fenske on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to share how the idea for Open Concept came about and discuss the potential pitfalls of this new idea for St. Louis bar service.

