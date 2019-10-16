 Friday: Jane Smiley Wants America To Get To Know St. Louis Better | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Jane Smiley Wants America To Get To Know St. Louis Better

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Friday, October 18. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Jane Smiley recently came back to St. Louis for her 50th high school reunion. But unlike many of us, the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist wasn’t content simply to explore what had changed around town. Smiley also wrote an essay about the city, and her travels here, for the New York Times.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Smiley will join us by phone to discuss her essay. In it, she suggests not only that St. Louis should get its props as a tourist destination, but that it might be “the most enlightening spot in America for discovering what America really is.”

Have a question or comment about Jane Smiley’s essay on St. Louis? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

