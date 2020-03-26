Friday: Jim McKelvey Explains How To Build A Business, 'One Crazy Idea At A Time'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The mobile payment company Square was a game changer. It slashed the costs of taking credit card payments — allowing small businesses and artisans to get into the game without having to pay sizable percentages of their transactions to processors. In retrospect, it seems like a no-brainer.

But in 2009, it was just an idea, one born of frustration when glass blower Jim McKelvey lost a sale after being unable to take a credit card payment. After McKelvey shared his idea of a better way with his former intern, Square was born. (It helped, of course, that the intern in question was Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.)

How Square went from an inkling to an industry disrupter is the subject of McKelvey’s new book “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time.” And on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, McKelvey will discuss his compulsively readable tale — and what we all can learn from his journey.

