 Friday: Jim McKelvey Explains How To Build A Business, 'One Crazy Idea At A Time' | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Jim McKelvey Explains How To Build A Business, 'One Crazy Idea At A Time'

The mobile payment company Square was a game changer. It slashed the costs of taking credit card payments — allowing small businesses and artisans to get into the game without having to pay sizable percentages of their transactions to processors. In retrospect, it seems like a no-brainer.

But in 2009, it was just an idea, one born of frustration when glass blower Jim McKelvey lost a sale after being unable to take a credit card payment. After McKelvey shared his idea of a better way with his former intern, Square was born. (It helped, of course, that the intern in question was Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.)   

How Square went from an inkling to an industry disrupter is the subject of McKelvey’s new book “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time.” And on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, McKelvey will discuss his compulsively readable tale — and what we all can learn from his journey.

