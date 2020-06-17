 Friday: Juneteenth, 'The 2nd 4th Of July,' Commemorates End Of Slavery In U.S. | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Juneteenth, 'The 2nd 4th Of July,' Commemorates End Of Slavery In U.S.

  Coffee Wright founded the St. Louis Inner City Cultural Center Enterprise 20 years ago. This year, the organization is partnering with the Missouri History Museum for a Friday night Juneteenth event.
    Derrick Phillips

Juneteenth, sometimes called Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, is one of the oldest celebrations practiced in the United States. And it has taken on added significance during periods of the country’s history where the push to end racial inequities has been in the spotlight. 

Celebrated annually on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. When President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863, it granted freedom to enslaved persons held by rebel slaveholders in the Confederacy. 

But there were exceptions: The executive order didn’t include the pro-Union border states of Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland and Delaware. It also had little to no impact on enslaved people in Texas, since there weren’t enough Union troops in the state to enforce it, until two years later. 

Amid the current political movement prompted by the police killing of George Floyd and the demonstrations that followed, more entities are calling for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday. It has been an official holiday in Missouri since 2003, but the associated celebrations were mainly limited to community gatherings, particularly in black communities. That was until Coffee Wright organized an official parade celebration in 2016 that returns each year.

Wright refers to Juneteenth as “America’s second day of independence,” since black Americans were still enslaved on Independence Day in 1776. She’ll join Friday’sSt. Louis on the Air to talk with host Sarah Fenske about the holiday's origins and local commemoration of it. 

