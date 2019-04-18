Friday: KVtheWriter Takes Control Of Sticky Situation In 'Love Sucks!' EP

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ever been dumped in an ice cream shop? Writer and artist Kayla “KVtheWriter” Thompson has, and she can assure the uninitiated that it’s not sweet. Did the experience ruin ice cream for her? Sure. But it also became the basis of her upcoming EP titled “Love Sucks!”

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with Thompson about her new project – which isa curation of written, visual and aural depictions of her journey through love and loss.

She will present this project with a concert April 30 at The Monocle.

