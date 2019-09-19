Friday: Laugh Tracks Series Brings Surge In Ridership To Loop Trolley

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Loop Trolley platform just outside the Pageant in the Delmar Loop was packed last Friday evening with people waiting to board. That hasn’t been a common sight in recent months following the launch of the controversial trolley, but on this particular night, something was different.

Local comedian Yale Hollander was rolling out the first iteration of Laugh Tracks, a unique comedic combination in which attendees need only pay the $2 trolley fare for about 45 minutes of family-friendly standup while riding the nostalgic vehicle.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Hollander and local developer Joe Edwards will join host Sarah Fenske for a conversation about the comedy initiative, the trolley and other developments along the Delmar Loop.

Related Event

What: Laugh Tracks

When: 9 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019

Where: Board at the westbound Pageant station stop (6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

