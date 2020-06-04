Friday: The Legacy Of ‘Reticent Disrupter’ Ruth Harris, An Early President Of Stowe Teachers College

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Vanessa Garry is passionate about preparing aspiring administrators to lead today’s schools. As anassistant professor of educator preparation and leadership at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, she often finds herself looking to the past for some of the most important lessons she teaches.

That history is not always easy to grapple with, and Garry knows its ugliness better than most. The Missouri General Assembly’s 1847 passage of an act making it illegal to educate people of color is just one early example. Even in 1865 when that changed, public schools were required to be segregated.

By the early 20th century, African American communities were leading the way in search of progress and reform. And one of those leaders was growing up in St. Louis’ Ville neighborhood: Ruth Harris.

Described by Garry as a “reticent disrupter” in the Jim Crow era, in 1940 Harris became the first African American female president of Stowe Teachers College, which is now Harris-Stowe State University. This year marks the 80th anniversary of her appointment.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Garry about Harris’ life and legacy. Garry contributed a chapter about Harris to the forthcoming book “Mentoring as Critically Engaged Praxis: Storying The Lives and Contributions of Black Women.”

What lessons from history are we missing as we think about education reform today? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

